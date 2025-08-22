Doja Cat Explains How Going To Intense Therapy Sessions Shaped New Album “Vie”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat said therapy twice a week helped shape her new pop album Vie and let her turn personal growth into feel-good music.

In a sit-down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the rapper-turned-pop-star got honest about how therapy gave her the clarity to switch up her sound and mindset.

“I think therapy has been my main [source]. This album really grew from my sessions in therapy and being so gung-ho on being there twice a week and doing it and learning about the human experience and how our brains function subconsciously and consciously,” she said during the chat.

Vie, her fifth studio album, is set to drop September 26, 2025 and marks a return to a pop-heavy vibe after her last rap-focused project, Scarlet, in 2023.

She’s leaning into themes like love, lust and relationship chaos, with lighter themes. Think ’80s pop.

“It’s truly, for lack of a better word, fun. And I think that’s what people need right now is to remember that life can be fun and that it’s not always so serious all the time,” Doja said.

She added that while serious topics matter, she wanted to make something people could vibe to without needing a therapy degree to decode it.

The lead single, “Jealous Type,” dropped on Thursday (August 21). The album’s whole rollout is giving French chic, with a Paris-shot trailer and a glam album cover revealed on August 20.

Even the title Vie is French for “life.”

“I feel sexy and I feel inspired, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot in therapy and I can convert that into something positive,” Doja added.

She’s kicking off the Ma Vie World Tour later this year, starting in Asia and Oceania with 11 shows already on the schedule.