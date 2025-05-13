Doja Cat Reveals Breast Implant Trouble After Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat acknowledged a visible implant issue following her Wango Tango set and asked people not to point it out in a direct post on X.

Doja Cat addressed a visible complication from a past cosmetic procedure after taking the stage at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, California, on May 10.

The Hip-Hop artist turned heads in a shimmering aqua mini dress, fishnet tights and silver heels during her performance at the 102.7 KIIS FM event.

Doja Cat’s plunging neckline, accented by a glittering choker and dangling earrings, drew attention, but her follow-up post got people talking.

“Don’t clock my contracted implant, it’s all I ask,” she wrote on X.

The term “contracted implant” refers to a condition known as capsular contracture, where scar tissue around a breast implant tightens and hardens.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, this can cause the implant to shift or appear distorted, and in some cases, lead to discomfort.

The issue typically surfaces within two years of surgery and may require corrective procedures.

One supporter replied to her post, “We were too mesmerised by the show to notice.”

Doja Cat has previously spoken about undergoing breast reduction surgery and liposuction on her hips and thighs in 2023.