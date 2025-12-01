Donald Trump Crashes Out Over MRI Questions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump insulted a female reporter’s intelligence while dodging questions about his MRI in his latest testy exchange.

Donald Trump brushed off a question about his recent MRI by insulting a female reporter’s intelligence during a tense moment aboard Air Force One, continuing his pattern of targeting women journalists with personal remarks.

The exchange unfolded Sunday when the unnamed reporter asked Trump what part of his body had been scanned. Rather than offer a straightforward answer, Trump pivoted to a personal dig.

“I have no idea. It was just an MRI,” Trump said. “It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.”

The moment added to a growing list of incidents in which Trump has verbally attacked female members of the press. Earlier this month, he referred to Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey as “quiet, piggy,” a comment that drew widespread criticism.

The MRI in question has become a point of political tension, with Democrats pressing for clarity on the president’s health.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz questioned the situation, asking, “Has anyone in the history of the world ever had an MRI assigned to them and have no idea what it was for?”

Trump responded by calling Walz “incompetent” and insisting his MRI results were “perfect.” He also said he had no issue with making them public, stating, “If they want to release it, it’s OK with me to release it.”

During the same flight, Trump also clashed with NewsNation’s Libby Dean, turning his criticism toward the outlet itself. “Do you want to have it released, NewsNation? Failing, failing NewsNation. NewsNation is doing lousy, by the way,” he said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later told reporters the MRI was part of a “routine physical examination,” but declined to specify what part of Trump’s body was scanned or why it was ordered.

Trump’s remarks fit a broader pattern of hostility toward female reporters.

In recent weeks, he called New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman “ugly, both inside and out” and asked another woman during a press gaggle, “Are you a stupid person?”

White House spokesperson Taylor Rodgers defended Trump’s behavior in a statement to Newsweek, saying, “This is the most accessible and transparent administration in history—full stop. The Biden administration hid the president of the United States from the press, covered up his mental decline, and lied to the media faces about it for years.”

Despite Trump’s claim that he’s okay with releasing the MRI results, the White House has not confirmed whether such a disclosure will occur.