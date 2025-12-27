Donald Trump Holiday Freaks Out Continues After 1M New Epstein Files Found

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump erupted online over the DOJ’s confirmation of 1 million new Epstein-related documents, calling it a “Democrat inspired Hoax.”

Donald Trump lashed out during the holidays after the Department of Justice confirmed the discovery of more than 1 million additional files tied to the late Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting scrutiny over the former president’s past connections to the disgraced financier.

The Justice Department said the documents, uncovered by FBI agents and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, are being reviewed and redacted before public release. The trove includes grand jury transcripts, internal memos, flight logs, and other materials that could shed new light on Epstein’s network and his 2019 death in federal custody.

Trump, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, took to Truth Social with a furious response.

“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax. When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc. The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country! The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein – Just another Witch Hunt!!!”

The former president’s outburst came days after the DOJ missed a December 19 deadline to release the documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law Trump himself signed in 2020.

Officials now say they need “a few more weeks” to complete redactions and will release the files in stages.

Trump’s holiday message also veered into Epstein territory.

In a lengthy Christmas Day post, he wrote, “Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth,” before accusing them of turning on Epstein once “things got too HOT.”

He continued, “When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife ‘Republican,’ Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do.”

The newly discovered documents are part of an ongoing federal investigation into Epstein’s criminal enterprise, including his 2019 arrest and subsequent death. The files include previously unreleased material, including emails, photos, and surveillance footage.

Among the revelations in earlier batches of documents are logs showing Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996.

One 2020 email from a federal prosecutor stated Trump had flown “many more times than previously reported,” sometimes with Ghislaine Maxwell and an unnamed minor.

A redacted FBI file from the same year includes an allegation from a former limo driver who claimed he overheard Trump referencing “Jeffrey” and “abusing some girl.”

The claim, which remains unverified, was included in a batch of documents released under the transparency law.

Also raising eyebrows are photos from Epstein’s estate, turned over to House Democrats, showing a stack of novelty “Trump condoms” with the phrase “I’m HUUUUGE!” printed on the packaging.

The items, sold by a New York novelty shop during Trump’s presidential run, were confirmed by fact-checkers to be authentic but are not considered criminal evidence.

Still, the former president has made it clear he believes the document release is politically motivated.

He has also argued that the focus on Epstein is a distraction from what he calls “TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS,” and has called for the names of all individuals tied to Epstein to be made public immediately.