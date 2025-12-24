Donald Trump Jr. Rides 50 Cent’s Nuts To Go Viral & It Works

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump Jr. cited 50 Cent in a social media post as MAGA figures increasingly draw from Hip-Hop culture.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo giving props to 50 Cent as MAGA figures continue pulling cues from Hip-Hop culture to project power and cultural relevance.

The Instagram post showed Veteranwithasign holding a sign that read, “50 Cent Makes Me Realize I’m Not Hating To My Full Potential.” The caption beneath the image read, “I really need to step up my game!!!”

The post comes amid a broader pattern of MAGA figures increasingly aligning themselves with Hip-Hop artists, language and symbolism. One of the clearest examples came last week, when Nicki Minaj appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix.

50 Cent reposted the image to his 38 million followers with the caption: “Yes let make 2026 great. I’m in the gym now getting ready now ! LOL”

Nicki Minaj took the stage alongside Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and praised Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance during a live conversation.

At the event, she referred to Vance as an “assassin,” a comment that drew national attention and was later defended by Erika Kirk. Nicki Minaj also framed conservative activists as “the cool kids,” marking a sharp turn from her earlier public criticism of Trump.

Last week, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett bizarrely joked that he could “out-twerk” Nicki Minaj while celebrating her appearance in conservative spaces.

JD Vance has also leaned into Hip-Hop discourse.

The vice president publicly ranked Nicki Minaj above Cardi B in a social media post, after Nicki Minaj popped up with Mike Waltz at a UN conference on Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Trump Jr.’s reference to 50 Cent fits squarely within his family’s business-minded framework, since the rap star remains one of Hip-Hop’s most visible examples of converting fame into sustained business control.

In 2025, 50 Cent continued expanding G-Unit Film and Television in Shreveport, Louisiana. Local officials approved a roughly $50 million entertainment district tied to his studio operation, positioning the rapper as an anchor investor in the city’s media economy.

He also hit paydirt with his documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, about his rivals’ spectacular downfall.

Fif has also remained active in premium spirits ventures. This year, he released a limited Lalique crystal edition of Branson Cognac aimed at high-end collectors, reinforcing his image as a mogul rather than a recording artist.

Donald Trump Jr.’s own business interests reflect a similar emphasis on influence and infrastructure.

He is involved in Trump-aligned investment ventures and high-end networking projects aimed at building parallel conservative institutions in finance and media.

Donald Trump Jr. is also a partner at 1789 Capital, a Trump-aligned venture fund focused on conservative-backed investments in media, finance and culture.

The group also helped launch Executive Branch, an ultra-exclusive Washington private club with reported membership fees climbing to $500,000.

Donald Trump Jr. better tread lightly because 50 Cent’s buddy Eminem is not a fan of President Trump.

Eminem famously bashed the former president in a cypher for the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“Trump, when it comes to giving a s###, you’re stingy as I am/Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide ’em/’Cause you don’t got the f###### nuts like an empty asylum/Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for/’Cause that’s how he gets his f###### rocks off and he’s orange/Yeah, sick tan/That’s why he wants us to disband.”