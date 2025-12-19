Donald Trump Signs Executive Order To Reclassify Marijuana As Wiz Khalifa Faces Romanian Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing federal agencies to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, a move that highlights the stark differences in global cannabis laws, just as Wiz Khalifa faces nine months in Romanian prison for smoking weed on stage.

The president’s directive calls on the attorney general to expedite the federal reclassification process that began under the Biden administration. Trump’s order aims to reduce barriers for medical marijuana research while maintaining federal prohibition on recreational use.

“This executive order will increase access to medical marijuana and cannabidiol research,” the White House stated. The reclassification would move cannabis from the most restrictive drug category to Schedule III, alongside medications like ketamine and testosterone.

Trump’s executive order reflects changing American attitudes toward marijuana. Twenty-four states have legalized recreational use, while 38 states allow medical marijuana. The federal reclassification would align with this state-level momentum without full legalization.

Cannabis stocks surged following Trump’s announcement, with companies like Tilray and Canopy Growth seeing significant gains. However, some Republican senators oppose the move.

They warned Donald Trump that reclassification could increase youth access and undermine public health efforts. The senators cited concerns about impaired driving and workplace safety.

The timing creates a striking contrast with Wiz Khalifa’s legal troubles overseas.

A Romanian court sentenced the Pittsburgh rapper to nine months in prison this week for lighting a joint during his July 2024 performance at the Beach Please! Festival. Romanian authorities arrested him immediately after the show for illegal drug possession.

Wiz’s case demonstrates how marijuana laws vary dramatically worldwide. Romania maintains some of Europe’s strictest cannabis policies, treating possession as a serious criminal offense.

The country’s zero-tolerance approach stands in sharp contrast to neighboring Germany, which legalized recreational marijuana in April 2024. Global cannabis laws create a patchwork of regulations that can trap travelers.

Countries like Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines impose death penalties for drug trafficking, including marijuana. Malaysia and Thailand also maintain harsh sentences, with Thailand only recently decriminalizing cannabis for medical use.

Meanwhile, countries such as Canada, Uruguay, and several European countries have legalized cannabis. Germany’s recent move made it the largest European nation to legalize recreational cannabis, allowing adults to possess up to 25 grams and grow three plants at home.

The Netherlands tolerates cannabis through its famous coffee shop system, while Portugal decriminalized all drugs in 2001. Spain permits private consumption and cultivation, creating cannabis social clubs throughout the country.

Trump’s order requires the Department of Justice to complete the pending reclassification process by May 2024.