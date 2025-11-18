Donald Trump Throws Kanye Under The Bus For Bringing White Nationalist To Mar-a-Lago

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trump blamed Kanye for bringing Nick Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago as GOP backlash grows over a Tucker Carlson interview.

President Donald Trump pointed fingers at Kanye West for orchestrating the infamous 2022 Mar-a-Lago dinner that included white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Trump defended the controversial gathering while addressing mounting Republican backlash over Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with the extremist figure.

Speaking to reporters at Palm Beach International Airport Sunday night, the President awkwardly referred to the Chicago rapper initially as “somebody” before identifying him as the person responsible for bringing Fuentes to his Florida estate.

“I didn’t know he was coming, and he was with, as you know, somebody, Kanye. And Kanye asked if he could have dinner, and he brought Nick. I didn’t know Nick at the time. And he did. He came along with a few other people. He brought a few people with him. Meeting people, talking to people, for somebody like Tucker, that’s what they do, you know? People are controversial. Some are. Some aren’t. I’m not controversial, so I like it that way,” Trump stated.

The comments came as Trump defended Tucker Carlson’s decision to platform Fuentes on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” an interview that has created deep divisions within conservative circles and sparked fierce criticism from Republican leaders.

Carlson’s October 27 podcast episode featured a friendly two-hour conversation with Fuentes, during which the white nationalist promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories and suggested that “organized Jewry in America” posed challenges to national unity.

The interview allowed Fuentes to spread his extremist views largely unchallenged, drawing condemnation from prominent Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham, who declared himself part of the “Hitler-sucks wing of the Republican Party.”

The fallout extended beyond political circles into Hollywood, where actress Dasha Nekrasova faced severe professional consequences for her own interview with Fuentes.

The “Succession” star was dropped by talent agency Gersh and removed from the psychological thriller “Iconoclast” after hosting Fuentes on her “Red Scare” podcast in October.

The controversy has reignited discussions about antisemitism within conservative ranks, with Jewish leaders expressing concern about the normalization of extremist rhetoric.

Amy Spitalnick of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs emphasized the need for “moral clarity and courage to name this normalization of antisemitism wherever it exists.”

Fuentes, who leads the antisemitic “Groyper” movement, has built his platform on Holocaust denial, white nationalist ideology and degrading rhetoric about women.

His appearance on mainstream conservative platforms has drawn criticism for legitimizing extremist viewpoints.