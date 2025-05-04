Donald Trump Urges Stephen A. Smith To Run For President In 2028

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump encouraged Stephen A. Smith to run for president after the veteran sportscaster expressed an interest in a 2028 run.

Donald Trump has urged Stephen A. Smith to run for president during a lively NewsNation town hall Wednesday night (April 30) after the outspoken ESPN host grilled him on race and policy.

Trump didn’t hold back when asked about Smith’s political ambitions.

“I’d love to see him run,” he stated, “I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates, and I will tell you—I’d love to see him run.”

Trump praised Smith’s charisma and presence, calling him “a smart guy” and “a good guy,” adding, “I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important—people watch him.”

Smith, who has hinted at a possible 2028 presidential campaign, looked visibly caught off guard when the question came up. As the audience laughed, he covered his face and said, “Oh, boy.”

Donald Trump just said he wants Stephen A Smith to run for president pic.twitter.com/J2QiRQlcYg — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 1, 2025

The moment came after Smith pressed Trump on his stance on Harvard following the university’s refusal to meet sweeping demands from the Trump administration. However, Trump appeared confused, and began ranting about riots in Harlem, stating “I got a very high Black vote.”

asked by Stephen A. Smith about his Harvard shakedown, Trump starts ranting about Harlem and says "I got a very high Black vote" pic.twitter.com/ZoKFaAx7xs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2025

Smith has not ruled out a run for office. “I’m officially leaving all doors open,” he said earlier this year, citing encouragement from political insiders and wealthy backers.

“I have no choice,” he added. “People have walked up to me, including my own pastor… ‘You don’t know what God has planned for you.'”

He’s also made it clear he’s not impressed with the current political class. “All politicians disgust me,” Smith declared. “They talk endlessly, but what action do they take?”