Dr. Dre Joins Elite Billionaire Club With Jay Z & Beyoncé

Dr. Dre Officially Joins Billionaire Ranks On Forbes 2026 List As Hip-Hop Wealth Gap Comes Into Focus

Nearly a dozen years after Andre “Dr. Dre” Young famously declared himself Hip-Hop’s first billionaire, the numbers have finally caught up. Forbes’ newly released 2026 list confirms the Compton-born mogul has crossed the coveted three-comma threshold.

The milestone arrives more than a decade after Dre and music executive Jimmy Iovine sold their Beats by Dre headphone empire to Apple in 2014 for $3 billion. At the time Dre celebrated publicly, declaring, “They need to update the Forbes list, s### just changed.”

The declaration turned into a long-running debate across business and Hip-Hop circles as analysts questioned whether the deal truly pushed Dre’s personal fortune past the billion-dollar mark after taxes and partner splits.

Now Forbes says the math has settled.

Still, Dre’s position on the list offers perspective on the staggering scale of global wealth. The producer lands in a tie for the No. 3332 spot worldwide, sharing the ranking with figures including Jared Kushner, Rihanna and steel industry executive Richard T#### Jr.

The placement highlights the dramatic financial gap between the world’s ultra-rich elite and everyone else.

Dre also did not appear in Forbes’ widely circulated illustration depicting some of the world’s wealthiest individuals socializing aboard a luxury super-yacht. The image includes President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg.

Three Black figures are included in the artwork: Jay-Z and Beyoncé standing off to the side and Oprah Winfrey positioned on a balcony.

According to Forbes, Dre now joins a small circle of billionaire entertainers. Of the 22 entertainment figures on the billionaire list, nearly half reached that status within the past three years.

Within music specifically, Dre becomes the sixth artist to achieve the milestone. He joins Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.

At the top of the overall rankings sits Elon Musk for the second consecutive year. Forbes estimates Musk’s net worth at $839 billion, driven largely by the rising valuations of Tesla and SpaceX. The publication notes that Musk’s fortune increased by roughly half a trillion dollars in the past year alone as SpaceX moves toward a potential public offering.

Google cofounder Larry Page holds the No. 2 position with an estimated $257 billion, followed by Sergey Brin at No. 3 with $237 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks No. 4 with $224 billion while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg rounds out the top five with $222 billion.

Forbes Senior Editor Chase Peterson-Withorn described the broader trend in stark terms.

“It’s the year of the billionaire,” Peterson-Withorn said. “The planet added more than one billionaire per day over the past twelve months as the AI-powered stock market boom boosted fortunes to previously unimaginable heights.”