EXCLUSIVE: T.I. Enlists Dr. Dre For His Final Album, “Kill The King”

T.I. revealed that Dr. Dre contributed production to his final album, _Kill the King,_ as the Atlanta rapper prepares for his retirement from music.

Dr. Dre is working on T.I.’s new album, and the production is going to be incredible for the Atlanta legend’s final project before retirement.

T.I. confirmed at the 2026 Grammy Awards that Kill the King will be his last album, and now the legendary West Coast producer is contributing to the effort.

“Dr. Dre blessed me with a record,” T.I. said, explaining that the track also features Anderson .Paak and an artist he identified as Stallone.

“It’s a dope record. It’s called ‘Where I’m From.’ Dope record.”

According to T.I., the collaboration unfolded over several sessions rather than a single recording. Dre initially sent him the track before inviting him to record at his home studio.

“He sent it to me, and I went to the house and I laid it,” T.I. said. “And then I laid another verse and I went back.

The collaboration marks a big moment for both artists as T.I. prepares to close out his career on a high note. T.I. has been vocal about making this final chapter count.

The rapper released “Let Em Know,” produced by Pharrell Williams, as the lead single from the project.

This track set the tone for what fans can expect from Kill the King. The album represents a culmination of T.I.’s decades-long career in Hip-Hop, and having Dr. Dre involved elevates the project’s profile considerably.

The partnership between these two titans makes sense given their mutual respect in the industry.

Dr. Dre has a track record of elevating projects he touches, and T.I.’s legacy deserves nothing less than top-tier production.

The Atlanta rapper said they spent about a week working in the studio together during the process.

Asked whether he received the famously meticulous “Dr. Dre treatment,” T.I. suggested the sessions were demanding but productive.

T.I.’s decision to retire after this album has been consistent throughout his recent interviews. He’s made it clear that Kill the King represents his final statement as a recording artist.

The project will showcase his evolution while honoring the foundation he built over his career. With Dr. Dre’s production expertise now part of the equation, the album has the potential to be a career-defining work.

“It’s always for the best outcome, for the betterment of the record. I’m always for someone who I know is dedicated to making the absolute best s### we can make,” T.I. told AllHipHop.

The release timeline for Kill the King remains under wraps, but anticipation continues to build as more details emerge about the project’s scope and collaborators.