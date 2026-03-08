Dr. Dre Joins Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis For Global Hunger Relief Anthem

Dr. Dre teams with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to produce a global hunger relief anthem featuring 50+ artists worldwide.

Dr. Dre, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis orchestrated a global music movement that proves artificial intelligence can serve humanity when wielded responsibly.

The trio produced “Someday Has Begun Part I,” a humanitarian anthem designed to mobilize resources for the 100 Billion Meals Challenge, which aims to feed 280 million people facing starvation across the next decade.

The production methodology represents a fundamental shift in how charity music gets made.

Jimmy Jam emphasized that the project remains fluid and evolving.

“This is a living, breathing thing that will continue to morph with new musical contributions while being a conduit to encourage financial contributions to feed the world,” he stated.

The production prioritized accessibility for artists, removing friction from the submission process.

Rather than gathering dozens of artists in a single studio, the team leveraged distributed recording technology to collect contributions from Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Jon Bon Jovi, Chris Martin, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, and more than 40 additional musicians worldwide.

Artists submitted vocals through voice notes, piano parts via video recordings, and guitar solos captured on personal devices.

This decentralized approach eliminated logistical barriers that would have prevented international participation.

The iHeart Theater hosted a live foundational session where Michael McDonald and Aloe Blacc will.i.am, Siedah Garrett, Taylor Dayne, and Giveon recorded the core chorus. Viewers accessed the session simultaneously through Zoom, creating real-time transparency around the creative process.

The entire production became documentary material, capturing how modern technology democratizes artistic collaboration.

AI functioned as a production tool rather than a creative replacement.

The software isolated vocals from background noise in video submissions, extracted guitar solos from voice note recordings, and aligned timing across disparate audio sources.

Jimmy Jam worked in Logic Pro while other contributors used their preferred digital audio workstations.

Everything eventually moved to Pro Tools, where Dre completed the final mix. This workflow respected each artist’s creative autonomy while enabling seamless integration.

Chris Martin submitted a piano part via voice note, which Jam and Lewis time-aligned and positioned after the bridge, layering children’s voices underneath.

Grace Bowers recorded her guitar solo on video, which producers isolated and embedded into the track.

Jon Bon Jovi sang over the piano track that Jam and Lewis sent him, allowing them to remove the instrumental and preserve only his vocal.

The 100 Billion Meals Challenge, co-founded by Tony Robbins and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Governor David Beasley, has already delivered 62 billion meals since its inception.

The organization targets vulnerable populations across the United States and globally, addressing the reality that one child dies from hunger-related causes every ten seconds.

Warner Music’s AI Revolution demonstrates how the industry increasingly embraces technology to expand creative possibilities.

This represents AI’s legitimate value when deployed ethically, respecting intellectual property while amplifying creative reach.