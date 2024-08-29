Drake Blames Joe Budden For Influencing His Infamous Mirror Selfie Pose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake shared photos of Joe Budden and Duke Dennis alongside his own mirror selfies, claiming they influenced his famed pose.

Drake is poking fun at himself over his infamous mirror selfies, but says he’s not to blame for his classic pose.

The OVO founder is often mocked by fans for the face he pulls when taking photos of himself. However, according to Drake, there’s a reason why he always poses in the same fashion.

The Toronto superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday night to drop off a few mirror selfies. He also shared a couple of photos of the men he claims influenced his pose, Joe Budden and gaming influencer Duke Dennis.

“I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face it’s a curse from birth,” he joked. Taking shots at his longtime nemesis, Joe Budden, and the content creator Drake added, “I’m influenced by what I see.”

Duke Dennis found the post hilarious, writing “Lmaooo” in the comment section. Drake continued playfully trolling him, replying, “fendi head wrap having someone else take the pic in the mirror is wild you a wild boy Duke.”

He also continued roasting Joe Budden, replying to a commenter roasting the podcaster’s “2 hand gun squat at the beach.” Drake replied, “double gun finger dip down is zaney. He’s headed back to the all inclusive and about to order a martini shaken not stirred casino royale ass pose in the Shawn Marion shorts.”

Other artists, including Ice Spice and Soulja Boy, flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. Frequent Drake collaborator and good friend Lil Yachty also had something to say. “u forgot to add ken carson in this line up,” he wrote.

Joe Budden is yet to respond, but he’ll likely have something to say about Drake on his podcast.