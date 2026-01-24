Drake Drops $150K On A Good Cause Run By Bad, Right-Wing Bros

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake donated $150K to Nelk Boys’ cancer charity run despite the group’s history of racist pranks and right-wing manosphere connections.

Drake just dropped $150,000 on one of the internet’s most controversial YouTube crews. The Canadian rapper backed Kyle Forgeard and the Nelk Boys during their 100-mile charity marathon this week.

Forgeard ran from Area 51 to Las Vegas over two days, January 21-22. The livestreamed endurance test raised $330,000 for the HunterSeven Foundation, which helps military veterans fight cancer.

Drake’s massive donation came during the Nevada desert run’s darkest hours. Forgeard was wearing reflective gear, battling leg pain at mile 80, when the money hit their Tiltify campaign.

Kyle from Nelk gets emotional after running 100 miles in 25 hours and raising over $280,000 for cancer research 👀👀🔥🔥



Drake also donated $150,000pic.twitter.com/YNUL68lp7R — Deluxe (@yourboydeluxe) January 23, 2026

“Drake, shoutout bro,” Forgeard said while jogging. “Thank you, that means a lot, bro.”

The donation sparked immediate reactions across social media. Most applauded Drake, but some fans questioned why Drake would support a group with deep ties to right-wing politics and manosphere influencers.

Yeah but stay away from those racist grifters Drake — Ty Lue should be murdered (@thisappfknsux) January 22, 2026

The Nelk Boys built their empire on pranks that often target marginalized communities. Recent videos show them mocking transgender people, immigrants, and Asian restaurant owners with racist stereotypes.

Media Matters documented their transformation from harmless pranksters to right-wing media stars. The group regularly platforms figures like Andrew Tate, Tucker Carlson, and Donald Trump on their Full Send Podcast.

Forgeard and his crew have defended alleged human trafficker Tate multiple times. They’ve hosted antisemitic influencer Sneako and promoted conspiracy theories about 9/11 and climate change.

The group’s political connections run deep. Trump has appeared twice on their podcast and invited them to dance at rallies. They sold Trump merchandise and post content on Rumble, a platform known for white nationalist propaganda.

They helped elect a guy that defunded cancer research — stick (@Stick3322) January 23, 2026

Despite their controversial reputation, the charity run addressed a serious health crisis.

Not falling for this s###.ts ain’t wholesome.their doing this for content and scammed their fans out of 25 million — h#### (@isamhussain_) January 22, 2026

Didn’t he spend years endorsing our president who has been cutting funds for cancer research



Average policy awareness of Trump voters showcased wonderfully — 💤ane (@zvtw777) January 23, 2026