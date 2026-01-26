Drake Posts Duckface Selfies & Curly Hairdo Sparking Fan Frenzy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake added duckface selfies to his Instagram Story again, sparking mixed reactions from fans who love his corny side or want him to stop.

Drake dropped another round of his signature duckface selfies on Instagram Stories. The Toronto rapper served up his classic pouty pose once again. Fans immediately started roasting him across social media platforms.

The 6ix God shared multiple mirror selfies featuring his go-to facial expression. His lips pursed in that familiar duck-like formation that has become his trademark. The photos also included random shots mixed into his Story rotation.

Drake really think he a baddie. Eeeeeyuck. Duck lips every post. — La🧚🏽✨ (@SayLala_) January 26, 2026

Social media users had plenty to say about Drake’s latest photo session. Some fans defended their favorite artist’s quirky selfie habits. Others expressed genuine frustration with his recurring pose choices.

Other users took a more playful approach to their criticism. This latest selfie session continues a long pattern for the Grammy winner. Drake has been posting duckface photos on his social media accounts for years.

The pose has become as recognizable as his music catalog. Drake’s selfie habits have sparked countless memes and social media discussions over the years. His duck face poses often trend on Twitter whenever he posts new photos.

Drake needs to stop doing them duck lips. Smh if you’re a gay man that’s ok. But please don’t do it otherwise — Bravo Barbie 🍬💖 (@AiokiNagato) January 26, 2026

Back in August 2024, Drake actually addressed his duckface tendency directly. He posted a carousel of images, including his own mirror selfies alongside photos of other people making similar poses.

“I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face it’s a curse from birth and I’m influenced by what I see,” he joked in that post’s caption.

Drake’s latest Instagram Story selfies will probably fade from public attention within days.

However, his next duck face photo session will inevitably spark the same cycle of reactions and debates among his massive fanbase.

Drake and them fruity ass duck lips must be stopped bruh — Margarita Maggie🍸✨ (@sipsTee) January 26, 2026

Drake too busy posting his duck lips on his IG atm — Raphaël Bovey (@Raphael_Bovey) January 26, 2026

Drake duck lips better than mine 😂 — D. Stunna (@danadenae__) January 26, 2026

The male duck, known as a drake, often leads the flock 🦆👨 pic.twitter.com/qMJaVLwl0Z — Caryn Cook (@AuPairNeeded) January 25, 2026