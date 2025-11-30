Drake Takes Pic With Glam Beanie & Pouty Selfie Becomes Instant Meme

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake’s latest Instagram fit featuring a rhinestone beanie and fur coat turned into a comedy goldmine as social media users cracked jokes.

Drake dropped two new Instagram photos late Friday night, a glittery selfie and a full-body mirror shot and within minutes, the internet turned it into a roast session.

Wearing a rhinestone-covered cream beanie, a plush fur coat and loose khaki pants, Drake posed with a straight face and a downward camera angle that some users said looked more like a fragrance ad audition than a fashion flex.

The comments came in fast, with people comparing the beanie to a DIY holiday ornament or something from the “special occasion” section at Michaels.

His facial expression, a mix of pout and intensity, also drew attention. One user wrote he looked like he was “practicing his serious face in the mirror,” while another said he resembled someone “trying to remember if they left the stove on.”

🚨 DRAKE POSTED A SELFIE AND THE CAPTION JUST SAYS “…” 😭



Bro survived Kendrick, ankle monitors, UMG lawsuits, and a Canadian winter with that haircut… only to hit us with the most depressed duck face known to man.



Kendrick somewhere writing “Duckworth 2” as we speak 🦆📝 pic.twitter.com/0ButOOeAzR — Adarsh (@Adarshkumar_05) November 29, 2025

“Bro survived Kendrick, ankle monitors, UMG lawsuits, and a Canadian winter with that haircut… only to hit us with the most depressed duck face known to man,” one fan said.

Drake and his Instagram pictures have long been a source of light-hearted commentary. When he debuted a heart-shaped haircut in 2021, social media quickly turned it into a meme factory, comparing it to Valentine’s Day clip art.

In October, his puffy curls sparked more jokes, with users saying he looked ready to headline a 2000s R&B video. And his red leather outfit paired with chrome nails became a multi-day meme marathon, with people calling him “expressive,” “experimental” and “committed to the aesthetic, whatever it is.”

These new photos follow the same pattern:

Drake posts something he clearly enjoys and the internet riffs on it with humor that feels more playful than cruel.

is Drake's face just stuck like that permanently? I can't tell if he's deliberately making that face in every single picture of if his face is literally stuck that way because of his cosmetic procedures — growl bark bite (@mad_mugo) November 30, 2025

Drake really be like 😗 in every picture lol — JelonnaRae (@JelonnaRae) November 29, 2025

i know drake meant to put that selfie on the close friends — Caroline Allan (@CarolineAllan6) November 28, 2025

Always pursing them lips 💀 pic.twitter.com/w9IfIbvGgk — iScorpio420 (@Scorp0420) November 29, 2025