Drill Rapper’s Prophecy Becomes Reality In Jets Kris Boyd Shooting Case

A drill rapper’s chilling boasts about “accurate aim” turned prophetic when he allegedly shot New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd outside a Manhattan restaurant, threatening to end both men’s futures.

Frederick Green’s freedom hangs in the balance after prosecutors charged him with attempted murder for the November 16 shooting that left Boyd fighting for his life.

The Bronx rapper, who performs as Tbo Zay, had bragged about his shooting skills in a YouTube video just three months before allegedly putting those words into deadly action.

“I get wavy…I go in the Beemer and I got accurate aim,” Green rapped in his song “Mission,” referencing the same BMW brand vehicle cops later connected to his escape from the crime scene.

The lyrics now serve as evidence in a case that could send him to prison for decades.

Boyd remains hospitalized with a bullet fragment lodged in his lung, facing potential additional surgeries that could derail his NFL career. The 29-year-old cornerback was shot in the stomach outside Sei-Less restaurant on West 38th Street around 2 A.M. after a dispute over clothing turned violent.

The shooting started when Green’s group mocked the flashy outfits worn by Boyd and his teammates, linebacker Jamien Sherwood, wide receiver Irvin Charles and a friend from Texas.

According to the New York Post_,_ after the players spent about 10 minutes inside the restaurant, they walked back outside, where the verbal confrontation resumed.

Green allegedly opened fire moments later, striking Boyd in the gut before fleeing in a white BMW. The attack left Boyd in critical but stable condition with complications that prosecutors say continue to affect his recovery.

Authorities tracked Green down after a desperate three-week manhunt that ended Monday in Buffalo. Assistant District Attorney Sarah Csanadi revealed Green had chopped off his long hair, ditched his phone and hid at a girlfriend’s apartment in an attempt to evade capture.

When cops cornered him inside the Buffalo apartment, Green tried jumping out a window before his arrest. Police found him after tracking a gray Mercedes registered to his girlfriend.

Green’s rap video “Mission” now reads like a confession, with lyrics that eerily predicted his alleged crime.

Green faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was held without bail after his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The suspect has four prior arrests on his record, including recent busts for unlawful possession of personal identification and criminal possession of controlled substances.