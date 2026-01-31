Elon Musk Begged For Wild Party With Jeffrey Epstein, Exposed As A Liar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk lied about refusing Jeffrey Epstein’s island invites as new DOJ emails show him begging for access to the “wildest party” in 2012.

Elon Musk got caught in a massive lie about Jeffrey Epstein. New DOJ emails prove the Tesla CEO begged the convicted sex offender for wild parties on his private island.

Elon Musk claimed he “refused” Epstein’s invitations when the first batch of files dropped in September 2025. He posted on X that “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED.”

That statement is completely false.

The Justice Department released three million new Epstein documents today. The emails show Musk actively planning visits and asking about parties. He’s mentioned over 1,000 times in the files.

In November 2012, Musk discussed visiting Epstein’s island. He specifically asked the convicted felon: “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

Elon Musk in an actual email to Epstein:



"What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?" https://t.co/bcUagvXoBv pic.twitter.com/BdTP6UiN1S — Fred Lambert (@FredLambert) January 30, 2026

A month later, on Christmas Day, Musk asked Epstein again if he had “any parties planned.”

The father of many children wrote: “I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Baits or elsewhere and let loose.”

Musk said he wanted the opposite of “a peaceful island experience.”

In December 2013, he exchanged several emails with Epstein and his assistants regarding a visit to the island. Musk was already in neighboring St-Barth. Epstein had arranged to send a helicopter to pick up Musk and guests. Musk was ready to go.

But Epstein actually canceled this visit at the last minute. So much for Musk “refusing” the invitation.

For New Year’s Eve the next year, Musk was again on the calendar to visit the island. The emails also confirmed Musk and Epstein had several phone calls and met in California and New York.

Looks like Elon Musk went to Epstein Island two years in a row.



Look at the dates. pic.twitter.com/e8NTmjV530 — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) January 30, 2026

This matters because by 2012, Jeffrey Epstein had already been convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. While the full scope of his crimes wasn’t public yet, Epstein’s reputation for hosting parties with young women was well-known in his social circle.

Elon Musk knew he was corresponding with a convicted sex offender about attending wild parties on a private island.

Musk has been criticizing the Trump administration ever since a report alleged that Trump had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003. In a now-deleted post, he claimed Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein files.

The Tesla CEO later admitted the post “went too far.”

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier who operated a sex trafficking ring for decades. He was arrested again in July 2019 on federal charges for sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial.

His associate Ghislaine Maxwell was later convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison.