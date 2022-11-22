Eminem Appears On Variant Cover For ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Comic Book

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out the artwork featuring #Eminem and the web-slinging superhero.

Could the world see Marshall “Eminem” Mathers as a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future? The Hip Hop legend has already appeared on the cover of Marvel comic books.

This week, Eminem revealed a new The Amazing Spider-Man variant on his social media accounts. His fans will be able to purchase the artwork beginning today (November 12) at shop.eminem.com.

Marvel Entertainment officially confirmed the news of Eminem appearing with Spider-Man. Both Em and Marvel posted the variant cover to their respective verified Instagram pages.

Em’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, also posted about the Hip Hop/comic book crossover. Rosenberg wrote on Instagram, “When the folks at @hustl.agency approached us about a variant @spiderman cover [with] @eminem, we said duh. 🕷️🕸️🤘🏼.”

Amazing Spider-Man #1 originally dropped in April 2022. Zeb Wells is credited as the writer for that issue. Salvador Larroca and Edgar Delgado created the limited-edition Eminem variant cover.

Larocca previously worked with Mathers in 2009 for Marvel and XXL‘s Eminem and the Punisher mashup. Apparently, that Fred Van Lente-written collector’s item did not include any reprints or digital editions. Eminem and the Punisher now sells for $900 to $5,000 on eBay.

The artistic union between Marvel Comics and Hip Hop culture extends back several years. Back in 2015, Marvel released numerous Hip Hop variant covers that combined classic rap album imagery with iconic superheroes.

Cover art for classic projects by Eminem, Rakim, Nas, Raekwon, OutKast, Lauryn Hill, DMX, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and others got reimagined with Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, Deadpool, Wolverine, Iron Man, and more.