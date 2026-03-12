Eminem Mourns Lord Sear As Hip-Hop Salutes A Voice That Helped Shape The Culture

Emotional reactions from Eminem, Skyzoo and De La Soul show how deeply Lord Sear impacted artists through radio and personal connections.

Eminem and Lord Sear built laughs and real Hip-Hop conversations on Shade 45 and now the Detroit rap icon is among many paying tribute after the respected radio personality’s death at age 53.

As news spread across social media Wednesday March 11, reactions poured in from artists DJs and media figures who remembered Sear not just as a broadcaster but as a personality who helped define satellite radio’s Hip-Hop era. Eminem’s reaction stood out because of their history together through SiriusXM’s Shade 45 where Sear became a staple voice.

“Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together. Our time on @shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!” Eminem wrote.

The message reflected how important Sear was behind the scenes. While many listeners knew him for his humor and sharp takes his peers often describe him as somebody who made people comfortable while still keeping Hip-Hop authenticity intact.

Brooklyn lyricist Skyzoo shared how Sear consistently supported his music.

“Damn, I was waiting to hear it on Sirius, hoping it wasn’t true. SMH. RIP Lord Sear. EVERYTIME I dropped an album, Sear would invite me up to the show to shed light on my project. Showed endless support. He was for real. Thank you bro. Peace and blessings to your fam. Salute G,” he said.

Radio personality Peter Rosenberg also reflected on missed opportunities and Sear’s larger impact.

“Rest Easy Lord Sear. The man embodied hip hop in every way. I had been trying to get him on Juan Ep the last couple of years. I am so so sad we never got to have that conversation. Thank you for everything you gave to the culture Sear. You will not be forgotten.”

Veteran Hip-Hop icons De La Soul kept their message simple but powerful.

“R.I.P. (Remain In Power) our good friend. We will miss you @lordsear.”

Others focused on personal memories. DJ Evil Dee recalled wild moments from their shared history.

“WE ROCKED PARTIES, WE TORE DOWN CRAZY SPOTS. WE ROCKED ON THE RADIO. WE BULLIED DJ’s OFF THE SET AT JOE’S PUB. SO MANY JOKES! YOU MADE ME ALMOST HAVE A ASTHMA ATACK WHEN YOU BROKE THE MIXER AT THE CLUB. SO MUCH MEMORIES. GOING TO MISS YOU SEAR !!! RIP LORD SEAR AKA STAK CHEDA !!!”

Crooked I also highlighted Sear’s deep knowledge of the culture.

“Nah not my buddy Lord Sear man we used to bar hop in NYC talkin back in the day about Hip Hop and getting hammered.. he had a deep knowledge of West Coast Hip Hop too..”

Even voices outside traditional Hip-Hop circles spoke up. Microsoft veteran Larry Hryb remembered bonding with Sear over gaming culture.

“RIP Lord Seer. Years ago, I would frequently call in and talk gaming with him on the air. While some thought we were an odd pairing it was our mutual love of video games that created the bond. I’ll miss you my friend.”

Taken together the reactions paint a clear picture. Lord Sear was more than a radio host. From Eminem’s memories of laughter to artists remembering his support he represented a connective thread between generations of Hip-Hop voices. His absence leaves a silence where personality humor and passion once lived but his impact will continue every time those conversations about culture begin.

