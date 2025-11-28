Eminem Shocks Thanksgiving Viewers With NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Eminem took over the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show with Jack White and a surprise performance that sent Ford Field into a frenzy.

Eminem stunned the hometown crowd at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day when he emerged through a cloud of smoke to perform ” ‘Till I Collapse” during Jack White’s halftime show for the Detroit Lions. The unexpected cameo came in the middle of the NFL matchup between the Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

White kicked off the halftime set with his 2024 single “That’s How I’m Feeling” before moving into The White Stripes’ early hit “Hello Operator.” Then came the moment that brought the stadium to its feet.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Detroit’s own, Eminem!” White shouted, introducing the Hip-Hop icon as he rose from a platform onstage surrounded by white smoke. Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, launched into his 2002 anthem with his signature intensity. At the end of his brief but high-energy appearance, he addressed the crowd with a simple message: “Detroit! Happy Thanksgiving, y’all.”

White closed out the show with a performance of “Seven Nation Army” as the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders danced across the field in sync with the beat.

After the performance, White posted a single word on Instagram: “Detroit.” Eminem also took to social media to share his excitement, writing, “Detroit thank u!!! So great to join @officialjackwhite with @iamdenaun at the @detroitlionsnfl Thanksgiving Halftime Show!”

Adding to the family affair, Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, was also in the crowd. She posted a short video of herself holding her baby son Elliot, who wore earmuffs to protect his ears from the stadium noise. Hailie and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their first child in March.

Eminem wasn’t just a performer; he also served as producer of the halftime show. Earlier this month, the 53-year-old rapper and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, announced a multi-year agreement with the Detroit Lions to oversee halftime entertainment and talent booking through 2027.

The Thanksgiving Day game, a Lions tradition, took place on November 28 at Ford Field in Detroit.