ESPN Analyst Eaten Alive By Twitter Over Lizzo Fat-Shaming

ESPN analyst PK Subban faced backlash for body-shaming Lizzo on national television.
Subban, a former NHL player, referenced Lizzo while discussing the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers playoff series on Tuesday (May 2). ESPN anchor John Buccigross mentioned how the Maple Leafs needed to “pack a lunch,” which sparked Subban’s comments.
“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” he said.
Subban’s remarks were met with criticism on social media. The hockey player-turned-analyst joined a long list of people who have body-shamed Lizzo during her career.
Last year, Kanye West mentioned Lizzo’s weight in an interview with Tucker Carlson. Ye suggested the media used her to promote obesity.
“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he said. “It’s demonic.”
She responded at a concert in Toronto.
“I feel like everybody in America got my m############ name in their m############ mouth for no m############ reason,” she said. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”
Subban hasn’t issued an apology for his comments about Lizzo.
Check out some of the reactions to Subban’s remarks below.