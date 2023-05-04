ESPN Analyst Eaten Alive By Twitter Over Lizzo Fat-Shaming

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ESPN’s PK Subban took a shot at Lizzo while discussing an NHL playoff game, provoking outrage on social media.

ESPN analyst PK Subban faced backlash for body-shaming Lizzo on national television.

Subban, a former NHL player, referenced Lizzo while discussing the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers playoff series on Tuesday (May 2). ESPN anchor John Buccigross mentioned how the Maple Leafs needed to “pack a lunch,” which sparked Subban’s comments.

“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” he said.

Subban’s remarks were met with criticism on social media. The hockey player-turned-analyst joined a long list of people who have body-shamed Lizzo during her career.

Last year, Kanye West mentioned Lizzo’s weight in an interview with Tucker Carlson. Ye suggested the media used her to promote obesity.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he said. “It’s demonic.”

She responded at a concert in Toronto.

“I feel like everybody in America got my m############ name in their m############ mouth for no m############ reason,” she said. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

Subban hasn’t issued an apology for his comments about Lizzo.

Check out some of the reactions to Subban’s remarks below.

PK Subban = Try Thinking 1st!

1. Lizzo has a plant-based diet.

2. She exercises as much as him.

3. I bet his two sisters are not impressed with his comment!

4. Maybe he’s a little jealous of her growing net worth. 💰#PKSubban #Subban #Lizzo @lizzo pic.twitter.com/jMLPPRa5qm — Skylar (@Blue5Skyz) May 3, 2023

The disgusting people enjoying PK Subban’s comment about Lizzo are exactly WHY he should have kept his mouth shut.



I’ve been a PK fan and supporter from day one – but his recent comments on Pride and now this? I don’t see him the same way anymore. This is not okay. pic.twitter.com/1Y2lqow49G — Shannon S. (@MizShannonS) May 3, 2023

“Lizzo sized lunch”.



Gross comment by PK Subban @espn — Allison (@AlleyDalley) May 3, 2023

Now I don’t talk about people’s mama’s. But I’m gagging that PK Subban on NATIONAL TV tryna shade @lizzo, and the woman that gave birth to him, is also what looks like a full figured black woman as well. The audacity. pic.twitter.com/z5ZnjmnVyn — Bonquisha Jenkins (@DeedraDream) May 3, 2023

“Maybe they need to pack a lizzo sized lunch.” PK Subban. F### you, PK. Black women aren’t a punchline for you. — cursed maple leafs fan (theythem/hehim) (@Wesoninternet) May 3, 2023

PK Subban fat-shamed Lizzo. Typical Subban clown move. He's just horrible on ESPN. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) May 3, 2023