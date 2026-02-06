EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Hall Finally Located – At Extended Stay Hotel

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Aaron Hall was finally served legal papers at an Extended Stay America in Alpharetta after evading process servers for over a year.

Aaron Hall was finally found and served with legal papers in a lawsuit involving Diddy, after dodging process servers for more than a year.

AllHipHop has confirmed that process server Andrew Drake found Hall staying at an Extended Stay America motel in Alpharetta, Georgia, on February 2.

Drake arrived at 11:58 A.M. and asked the front desk staff member, Lis, for Hall’s room number. Hall opened the door after Drake knocked twice.

“I informed him that I needed to deliver legal papers for Aaron Hall, at which time he asked what the papers were for. He then looked at the documents and stated, “I ain’t doing that,” before attempting to close the door, Drake explained.

Drake placed the papers on the ground directly in front of Hall.

“He then shut the door, leaving the papers inside the room at his feet,” Drake revealed.

Hall, who once recorded a song with The Notorious B.I.G. titled “Why You Tryin’ to Play Me,” was wearing a tan hoodie with ‘Always Thinking Big’ on the front.

He had a white beard and was wearing a black durag when Drake served him.

The legal papers connect to a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Liza Gardner. Gardner accused Hall and Diddy of sexually assaulting her in 1990 when she was 16 years old.

Gardner claims the assault happened after an MCA Records event. She says Combs gave her drinks and Hall “burst into the room” and assaulted her.

The lawsuit seeks damages from both men. Gardner’s legal team had been trying to serve Hall since mid-2024.

Process servers checked addresses in California, including Tarzana, View Park and Woodland Hills. They also searched Cleveland, Ohio, with no success.

By March 2025, attorney Tyrone Blackburn told the court that normal methods had failed. He asked permission to serve Hall through newspaper ads in the Los Angeles Times.

Private investigator Carlos Jackson joined the search in September 2025. Jackson used national database checks and searched Los Angeles County neighborhoods where Hall had been spotted before.

He followed leads to Fulton County, Georgia.

Jackson made at least 10 different attempts across various locations. He searched areas where Hall was rumored to walk his dogs and visited entertainment circles.

No contact was made until Drake’s successful service.

Hall, 61, was a member of the R&B group Guy and had solo hits like “I Miss You.” He’s been largely out of the public eye in recent years with few interviews or performances.

The lawsuit against Hall and Combs is a civil matter, not criminal. Hall was never reported as a missing person to the police. The term “missing” simply referred to his legal status when he was served court papers.