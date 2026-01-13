EXCLUSIVE: Cam’ron Vs. J. Cole Update – Major Portion Dismissed But Fight Isn’t Over

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron dismissed his lawsuit against Universal Music but continues legal action against J. Cole over their 2024 song collaboration.

Cam’ron has dismissed part of his lawsuit against J. Cole, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

The Harlem rapper voluntarily dropped all claims against Universal Music Group without prejudice, meaning he could refile those claims later. The dismissal stated that each party will pay its own legal costs related to the Universal Music portion of the case.

However, Cam’ron continues his legal battle against J. Cole and his company, Cole World Inc., over their 2024 collaboration “Ready ’24.”

Cam’ron originally sued J. Cole and Universal Music Group in October 2025. He claimed he was owed at least $500,000 in royalties from “Ready ’24,” which appeared on Cole’s mixtape Might Delete Later.

The lawsuit said Cam’ron recorded the song with J. Cole in June 2022 in New York City. Cam’ron claimed he agreed to let Cole use his vocals only if Cole would collaborate on a future single with him.

According to the lawsuit, Cole initially agreed to the collaboration deal but later backed out. Cole allegedly told him in July 2023 that instead of recording a new song together, he wanted to appear on Cam’ron’s podcast It Is What It Is.

Cam’ron claimed Cole repeatedly said he was unavailable for the podcast between July 2023 and April 2024. Cole then released “Ready ’24” in April 2024 without fulfilling the collaboration agreement, according to the lawsuit.

The original lawsuit stated that Cam’ron was credited only as a co-composer on “Ready ’24,” not as a performer, even though his vocals appear on the track.

He wanted a court to declare him a co-author of the sound recording and order an audit of the song’s royalties. Cam’ron also claimed Cole promised him final approval before releasing the song, but said that never happened.

Neither Cole nor his representatives have publicly responded to the lawsuit since it was filed in October.