EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Set To Battle $50 Million Sexual Battery Allegations In June

(AllHipHop News) Damon Dash will be hitting court this month in the first of a series of hearings over a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit.

Judge Jed S. Rakoff ordered all parties involved in the case to a mandatory hearing, which is scheduled for January 24th in New York.

Damon is being sued by a photographer named Monique Bunn, who has accused the Roc-A-Fella founder of fondling her after a photo shoot for his Poppington company in April of 2019.

Bunn maintains she spent the night at Damon's house after a long day of work.

Her complaint claims she was awakened to the Roc-A-Fella founder, who was allegedly rocking a robe with no underwear, rubbing her breasts and buttocks without permission.

Monique Brown, who is an accomplished photographer, also claims Damon Dash kept a valuable hard drive with over 25 years worth of photos, which he is allegedly using on his social media feeds without permission.

Damon Dash denied all of the allegations in the lawsuit on Instagram account, where he has been railing against Christopher Brown for "extortion."

Damon believes Christopher Brown is deliberately targeting him with lawsuits since the lawyer is also representing a filmmaker named Josh Webber in a battle over ownership of the movie "Dear Frank" aka "The List."

Things grew so heated in that case, Damon Dash was sanctioned by the court for his angry verbal attacks on Christopher Brown during a deposition and Brown, attempted and failed to get a gag order on the Dame Dash Studios founder.

According to Judge Jed S. Rakoff, a trial date has been set for June 24th, 2020.