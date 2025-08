Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Monica had fans and celebrities convinced she quietly got married after sharing photos and a cryptic caption that left social media buzzing.

Monica stirred wedding rumors after posting courthouse photos with Ant Wilson, prompting celeb friends and followers to flood her comments with congratulations.

Monica lit up social media Monday (August 4) after posting photos that had people convinced she and boyfriend Anthony “Ant” Wilson quietly tied the knot at a courthouse.

But it wasn’t just the images that had people talking — it was the captions and comments that followed.

She captioned the post, “Two Hearts One Love … FOREVER.”

Wilson wrote, “S/o to everybody at the courthouse that got us in and out without a problem.” Monica replied, “They were amazing.”

That was all it took for speculation to explode.

Celebrity friends quickly jumped into the comments with congratulatory messages, assuming the couple had made it official.

La La Anthony wrote, “YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m sooooooooo happy!!! Two of my fav people!!!!!! Love wins!!!!!!! Love you!!!”

Rapper Trina added, “Congratulations so beautiful.”

Quality Control Music boss Pierre “P” Thomas chimed in, “Mo I ain’t never seen him smiling like this. Happy for yall.”

Monica responded to Thomas, “I honestly didn’t think this kind of love , support & protection was even possible for me! So I guard it with my life! I appreciate you supporting us because you mean everything to him.”

But not everyone was convinced the couple had said “I do.”

Kendra P, who married rapper Payroll Giovanni in a lavish ceremony on Sunday (August 3), seemed to suggest Monica and Wilson were just guests.

“Thank you for coming to my wedding. I wish I would’ve got a chance to take pictures with you!” Kendra commented.

Monica and Wilson went public with their relationship in October 2023. Wilson is an executive producer on the Starz series BMF and also manages Chris Brown.

Before Wilson, Monica was in a long-term relationship with incarcerated rapper C-Murder, which ended after years of public support and heartbreak.

Meanwhile, Monica is also gearing up for a major tour with Brandy. The two R&B icons will co-headline The Boy Is Mine Tour in fall 2025, their first joint tour since their 1998 hit duet.

Whether Monica and Wilson actually got married or just dressed to impress at someone else’s nuptials, one thing’s clear — the internet is watching.