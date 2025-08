Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kash Doll’s boyfriend, Za’Darius Smith, fired back at her ex, Tracy T, over parenting responsibilities after wedding photos stirred up online tension.

Kash Doll made headlines over the weekend after her new boyfriend, Za’Darius Smith, publicly called out her ex Tracy T for allegedly not contributing financially to their son’s school expenses, following a tense exchange sparked by wedding photos.

The drama unfolded after Smith and Kash Doll attended her best friend’s wedding, where she served as maid of honor and brought along her two children with Tracy T.

The couple turned heads at the celebration, especially when Kash Doll gifted the bride, identified as Kendra P, a reported $15,000 in cash—delivered entirely in $20 bills. A video circulating online showed the rapper tossing the bills during the reception as guests cheered.

Kash Doll and her BF Kendra Setting new Best-friend goals at her wedding KD threw 15k all 20’s. pic.twitter.com/ODuVUVL85t — Mr Ware (@Mr__Ware) August 4, 2025

But the celebratory moment quickly turned into online tension.

Tracy T reacted to photos of Kash Doll and Smith with his children, writing on Instagram, “Kashton don’t wanna be there.”

That prompted a sharp response from Smith, who fired back: “N#### when you ready to buy school clothes and go half on that tuition let me know!!”

Kash Doll has not addressed the back-and-forth publicly.

The Detroit rapper and Tracy T ended their relationship shortly after welcoming their second child in July 2024.

In an April interview with Keke Palmer, Kash Doll revealed that infidelity and emotional strain played a major role in the split.

“My daughter Klarity gave me the clarity I needed,” she said, explaining that she didn’t want her children growing up in an unhealthy environment.

Tracy T later acknowledged the relationship had hit a rough patch and admitted to stepping out, though he stopped short of calling it cheating.