Jeezy made it to his Baltimore concert with just 10 minutes to spare thanks to a heroic Uber driver and an epic 10-hour dash.

The Hip-Hop veteran shared the wild journey in an Instagram post on Monday (August 4), detailing how a canceled flight, a busted gas tank and a last-ditch ride-share effort nearly derailed his TM:101 Live tour stop at The Lyric Baltimore.

“Ten hours later, we arrived in Baltimore just ten minutes before showtime!” Jeezy wrote, crediting an Uber driver named Tanner for stepping up when all other options failed.

The chaos began when inclement weather grounded Jeezy’s flights to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The team was forced to pivot to a road trip. But two hours into the drive, disaster struck.

“We hit an object on the highway, puncturing the gas tank and causing fuel to leak everywhere,” Jeezy explained. “We pulled over to a small gas station to regroup in SC.”

Attempts to book a private jet were also blocked by bad weather, so the team called an Uber to reach a rental car location. That’s when Tanner entered the picture.

“I assured him that whatever it was, he’d have it,” Jeezy said. “Like real one, he didn’t hesitate and just kept driving.”

Tanner drove Jeezy straight to Baltimore, logging ten hours behind the wheel and arriving just in time for the curtain to rise.

As a thank-you, Jeezy gave him a Snowman t-shirt and brought him backstage as his personal guest.

“Shout out to the real MVP, my Uber driver Tanner! Not all heroes wear capes!” Jeezy wrote alongside a video of him recounting the story onstage.

Jeezy TM:101 Live tour

The Baltimore concert, held Friday (August 1), was part of Jeezy’s 23-city TM:101 Live trek. The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

The show blends Hip-Hop with classical music, featuring orchestral arrangements by bassist Derrick Hodge and the Color of Noize Orchestra, produced by Adam Blackstone.