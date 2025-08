Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones hinted at launching a podcast from his new media facility while showing off the IFC’s evolving creative space.

Jim Jones stirred up speculation Monday night (August 4) after posting a video on Instagram hinting at a potential podcast launch from inside his new content facility.

“Don’t get scared now,” he said in the clip. “Is y’all ready for my podcast? Because none of you could talk more s### than me, I promise you that.”

The Harlem rapper quickly clarified the setup was part of his newly opened media space, not necessarily a personal project—at least not yet.

“This is actually one of the podcast setups we have in the facility that’s here for rent,” he explained, before adding with a grin, “I know y’all got nervous. You never know what might could happen. I might just do one for fun.”

“Don’t get scared now,” he wrote in the caption, doubling down on the tease. “New Pod cast on th way I done made all yal pod cast hott time to take my spot back lol lol lol lol. Only at @theifcfactory u never know lol.”

The playful announcement comes on the heels of a recent podcast appearance where Jones’ comments about Nas sparked heated online debate for weeks.

Now, with his own facility in full swing, he’s in a position to control the narrative—and the mic.

Jim Jones Shows Off The IFC

Last month, Jones unveiled his latest venture: the IFC, short for Intellectual Factory for Content, a sprawling warehouse space transformed into a multi-use media production hub.

In a video posted to Instagram, he guided contractors through the space while explaining his vision.

“Welcome to the IFC intellectual Factory for content,” he wrote. “We are building a multi purpose entertainment media content n creative facility on all levels. A place for creatives a place to learn a place to teach. A safe haven for th kids who are gonna shape our future. A tourist destination for those who wanna catch a vibe. Sports bar grand opening this summer. We are open for studio recording videos n photo shoots right now.”

Despite ongoing renovations, the space has already drawn attention from major artists. On July 18, Jones posted a video of Quavo visiting the IFC, calling it “what real support look like.” Quavo responded, “The first one in this muthafucka, in the factory.”

Whether or not Jones officially launches a podcast, the IFC is already proving to be a magnet for Hip-Hop creatives. The sports bar portion of the facility is expected to open later this summer.