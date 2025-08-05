Fivio Foreign Finally Sprung From Jail, Debuts Epic Movie Theater Pendant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fivio Foreign walked free after 196 days in jail thanks to a plea deal that swapped serious charges for probation in his New Jersey gun case.

Fivio Foreign is back outside after spending over half the year locked up over a New Year’s Day gun threat case in New Jersey.

The Brooklyn drill rapper got out on August 1 after a Bergen County judge gave him credit for the 196 days he already sat in jail and hit him with three years’ probation.

That means no new run-ins with cops, clean drug tests, and staying out of trouble if he wants to remain free.

The whole situation kicked off when Fivio allegedly pulled a s####### a woman during a heated parking lot argument on January 1 in Edgewater, New Jersey.

He pointed a gun at a woman who had asked him for help jumpstarting her car and told her, “If I see you parked in front of this building again, there is going to be a f###### problem.”

Witnesses at the scene identified Fivio Foreign and called 911.

Surveillance footage from the apartment complex reportedly backed up the woman’s version of events. Officers arrested him on January 18, but no firearm was recovered.

He ended up getting booked on five charges, including aggravated assault and illegal gun possession.

Fivio copped a plea deal for third-degree terroristic threats — which helped him dodge the more serious gun and assault charges.

The rapper celebrated his freedom by flossing a new, diamond-encrusted chain that reads “Movie Theater.” The massive piece opens up to show a small screen that plays actual videos.