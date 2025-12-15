EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Returning To The Camera – For Videotaped Deposition In Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy doesn’t need a comeback special because the cameras are coming to him inside federal prison, whether he wants them there or not.

Lawyers are proceeding with a videotaped deposition that will put the convicted music mogul back on the record under oath.

The Bad Boy Records founder is set to be deposed on video inside the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, as part of April Lampros’ civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, coercion, and long-running abuse of power.

Lampros alleges in her lawsuit that Diddy sexually assaulted her multiple times beginning in the early 1990s after first meeting her when she was a college student.

Lampros further claims Diddy threatened her with retaliation and humiliation if she spoke out, including threats to release intimate photographs or videos allegedly recorded without her consent.

Court filings indicate the deposition is tentatively scheduled for January 26 and will be held at Fort Dix, where Diddy is currently serving his federal sentence.

This is not a remote Zoom appearance or a written statement. The notice demands that Diddy appear in person, testify under oath and submit to a complete audio and high-definition video recording, with his face and upper body continuously captured.

A New York-certified court reporter will administer the oath and transcribe every word, while a professional videographer records the session in compliance with state rules governing videotaped depositions.

The reason the deposition will happen behind bars is straightforward. Diddy is no longer a pretrial detainee.

He was convicted in federal court in 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a closely watched trial that stemmed from a broader racketeering and sex trafficking investigation.

A Manhattan jury acquitted him of the top racketeering and sex trafficking counts but still delivered felony convictions that sent him to prison.

In October 2025, a federal judge sentenced him to approximately four years in federal custody, along with financial penalties and supervised release.

Lampros’ attorneys invoked New York civil procedure rules permitting depositions of incarcerated defendants and coordinated directly with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to secure a legal visitation room for the examination.

The filing states that prison officials must approve the dates for equipment security clearances and for personnel, including lawyers, court reporters, and videographers, before the deposition can proceed.

The scope of questioning is sweeping.

According to the deposition notice and accompanying discovery, Diddy will be examined about Lampros’ allegations dating back to the 1990s, along with his relationships with other women, his alleged use of intimidation and coercion, and his control over Bad Boy Records and related entities.

Lawyers are also demanding testimony and documents related to the disputed 1996 transfer of Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes’ ownership interest, a long-running flashpoint in Diddy’s business history.

The deposition is expected to last a full business day and could stretch longer if attorneys do not finish their questioning. If Diddy refuses to answer questions without a valid legal privilege, Lampros can seek sanctions and court intervention.

If prison logistics delay the date, the parties must reschedule with the Bureau of Prisons’ approval rather than cancel outright.

Even the visuals are regulated. The video must include a digital timestamp, a formal slate identifying the case, and uninterrupted footage of Diddy during testimony.

The recordings, transcripts, and exhibits may later be sealed, but they will remain as permanent sworn evidence in the civil record.

For a figure who once mastered image control through music videos, red carpets, and reality-TV spectacle, the irony is brutal. His next on-camera appearance will be in prison clothes.