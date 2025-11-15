EXCLUSIVE: “Godmother” Escalates War With Jay-Z As Paternity Case Drags On

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z is under renewed legal pressure as Lillie Coley seeks to reopen a dismissed lawsuit tied to a paternity claim involving Rymir Satterthwaite.

Jay-Z is once again entangled in a legal battle as Lillie Coley, known as the self-proclaimed “godmother” of Rymir Satterthwaite, filed a motion to revive her dismissed lawsuit in California federal court, claiming the rapper dodged accountability in a long-running paternity dispute.

Coley submitted the new request on November 14, aiming to overturn a judge’s earlier ruling that shut her case down with prejudice—typically a final decision that bars any future filings on the matter.

The dispute stems from Coley’s decade-long effort to support Satterthwaite’s claim that Jay-Z is his biological father. Coley alleges the Hip-Hop mogul refused to take a DNA test and manipulated the legal system in New Jersey to block the case from moving forward.

The latest legal twist centers on California’s Anti-SLAPP statute, a law designed to prevent lawsuits that intimidate people from exercising free speech or participating in legal proceedings. Coley argues her case was wrongly dismissed under this law, stating it was misapplied based on filings from a New Jersey case she believes was never valid in the first place.

According to court documents, Coley insists the New Jersey courts repeatedly acknowledged they lacked subject-matter jurisdiction, meaning they had no legal authority to rule on the paternity issue. “A court without jurisdiction cannot issue valid orders,” she argues in her motion, claiming the entire New Jersey process was legally meaningless.

Coley originally sued in California, accusing Jay-Z of filing false documents that damaged her and silenced her ability to speak publicly about the case. Jay-Z’s legal team responded by invoking the Anti-SLAPP statute and asked the court to strike her complaint.

The judge agreed in part, ruling that any filings tied to the New Jersey case were protected under the Anti-SLAPP law and that Coley’s revised complaint failed to address the original legal flaws. That led to the dismissal with prejudice earlier this month.

Now, Coley is pushing to reopen the case, arguing the judge relied on court records from a jurisdiction that never had the power to decide the matter in the first place. She wants the court to reinstate her amended complaint and let the case proceed.