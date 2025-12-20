EXCLUSIVE Jay-Z Lawyer Launches $25M War Over Conspiracy To Ruin Her Reputation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lawyer Marcy Croft sued Tony Buzbee for $25 million, alleging he spread lies targeting her work related to Jay-Z’s reform efforts.

Marcy Croft, a lawyer who works closely with Jay-Z, has filed a $25 million defamation lawsuit accusing Houston trial attorney Tony Buzbee of launching a social media smear campaign that falsely branded her a criminal and tried to destroy her legal career.

The lawsuit claims Buzbee, his law firm and an alleged collaborator orchestrated a coordinated attack that accused Croft of felonies, including illegal client solicitation, bribery, intimidation and obstruction of justice, allegations she says are flatly false and malicious.

Marcy Croft is not just any attorney.

She is closely associated with Roc Nation’s criminal justice reform work and has publicly collaborated with Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s company, including efforts related to prison reform in Mississippi.

The complaint argues that Buzbee weaponized that visibility to amplify the damage.

According to the filing, the dispute dates back to December 2024, when a former Buzbee client, Jose Maldonado, contacted Croft seeking a free evaluation of concerns regarding the Buzbee Law Firm’s handling of client funds.

Croft says she reviewed limited materials, declined to pursue claims and ended contact. Shortly afterward, Maldonado allegedly aligned himself with Buzbee, setting the stage for what Croft describes as an entrapment effort.

The complaint alleges Buzbee blasted Croft on Instagram and Facebook to more than 100,000 followers, accusing her of running an illegal scheme using “agents” to solicit lawsuits and offering former clients up to $10,000 to sue him.

Croft says those statements were repeated in letters sent on Buzbee Law Firm letterhead to former clients. Her lawsuit alleges the accusations were not only false but also timed to distract from scrutiny of Buzbee’s financial practices.

The filing references other lawsuits and court records questioning the handling of client funds and alleges Buzbee lashed out publicly as pressure mounted.

The complaint sets forth six causes of action, including defamation, defamation per se, false light invasion of privacy, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy.

Croft seeks at least $25 million in compensatory damages plus punitive damages, arguing the alleged campaign caused immediate reputational harm, emotional distress and loss of professional standing.

Buzbee has not yet filed a response in court. The lawsuit stems from a previously dismissed lawsuit that fell apart in New York after Jane Doe accused JAY-Z of abuse.