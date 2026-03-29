EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Henchman Responds To 50 Cent Claiming He Was Stabbed In Prison

Jimmy Henchman denies 50 Cent’s claim that he got stabbed in prison, saying he’s never had an argument in 15 years at FCI P######.

50 Cent took to Instagram to mock Jimmy Henchman’s prison situation, claiming the incarcerated music executive got stabbed while serving his life sentence at FCI P######.

The post read “World put Jimmy on a gurney LOL 3 months ago in Hazelton, old Rat ass lying now he in Missouri. HE KNOW KNOW WHATS UP. See it’s hard to be tuff around the tuff.”

But Henchman, born James Rosemond, hitting back hard, and his response cuts straight to the heart of why he’s actually locked up in the first place.

“That 100% ain’t true. I’ve been down 15 years. I’ve never even had an argument in this place. A lot of people in my position, given my notoriety, wouldn’t survive this situation. I’ve never even had an argument with somebody, even a shouting match,” Rosemond said in response to the stabbing allegations.

The former Czar Entertainment founder is adamant that he’s maintained his composure behind bars despite his high-profile status and the enemies he’s made over decades in the music industry.

“There’s a weird look sometimes or whatever, and it’s more so because people felt I blew my opportunity, like I threw it away. But nobody ain’t never pull a knife on me. I’ve never had to pull a knife on no one. It’s never been that situation,” Rosemond explained, addressing the prison dynamics that 50 was trying to exploit with his Instagram post.

According to Rosemond, he’s not in protective custody, he’s not hiding, and he’s not the victim of violence inside the prison walls at FCI P###### in Louisiana, where he is currently serving out his time..

The feud between 50 and Henchman traces back to 2005 when 50 dropped The Game from G-Unit, and The Game’s manager was none other than Rosemond.

What started as a business dispute escalated into something far more violent.

In March 2007, Tony Yayo, a G-Unit member, assaulted Rosemond’s 14-year-old son outside G-Unit’s management offices.

That assault set off a chain reaction that would define the next decade of both men’s lives.

Two years later, in 2009, Lowell Fletcher, known as Lodi Mack, a G-Unit affiliate who’d been involved in the assault on his son, was shot five times in the back and arms in the Bronx on September 27, 2009.

The Feds said Rosemond paid $30,000 in cocaine as payment for the hit.

According to federal prosecutors, this murder-for-hire conviction landed him a life sentence plus 30 years in 2018.

What really gets under Rosemond’s skin is that 50 and his crew continue to mock him.

“People have to remember, too, that the reason I’m in here is that a n#### assaulted my 14-year-old boy. This is why I’m in jail with a life sentence. It’s because of these n#####. And to allow these dudes, after what they did and after the consequences of that, to still be poking fun at me in my situation, that’s crazy to me. It’s crazy that people even accept that after what they did to my 14-year-old son. That’s ridiculous,” Rosemond said.