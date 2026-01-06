EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Held In Solitary For 131 Days Over Apple Watch As Lawyers Fight Prison Condition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk has been in solitary confinement for 131 days in a Los Angeles federal facility as his legal team challenges the conditions.

Lil Durk has spent more than four months in solitary confinement at MDC Los Angeles, locked in a small cell for 23 hours a day, as his legal team demands answers over what they call a lack of due process tied to an alleged contraband Apple Watch.

The rapper has been confined to the Segregated Housing Unit (SHU) since August 29, 2025, according to AllHipHop.com.

His attorneys filed a motion requesting a status hearing, arguing that he has been held “without process” in violation of federal regulations and possibly the Eighth Amendment, which prevents cruel and unusual punishment.

Durk’s lawyer, Christy O’Connor, says he has been in the SHU for 131 consecutive days, with no access to commissary, only one phone call per month, and no in-person visits.

“[Lil Durk] is confined to a very small jail cell, just large enough for a single bed, a toilet, and a sink,” O’Connor said. “The deleterious effects of extended solitary confinement on an inmate’s psychological well-being are well-documented.”

Despite the serious restriction, Lil Durk has not yet received the disciplinary review required under federal prison rules, which state that inmates must receive a Unit Discipline Committee review within five working days and may be entitled to a hearing before a Disciplinary Hearing Officer.

His attorneys argue that the Bureau of Prisons and MDC Los Angeles have offered conflicting justifications for his prolonged isolation.

In October, an MDC attorney reportedly said Durk’s celebrity status had nothing to do with his SHU placement. But in December, the Warden allegedly told defense counsel that the rap star posed a threat to the general public because of the high-profile nature of his case and potential rule violations.

Defense attorneys also claim Lil Durk had no behavioral issues during the 11 months he spent in general population before being moved to SHU.

The government’s stance on the Apple Watch accusation has also been described as inconsistent.

Officials say the SHU placement is unrelated to the FBI’s investigation or any charging decision, yet they also claim the Bureau of Prisons is waiting to begin disciplinary proceedings until after a charging decision is made.

Lil Durk’s attorneys cited research on the psychological damage caused by extended solitary confinement, including depression, anxiety, social withdrawal and sensory issues.

The government has taken “no position” on the defense’s request for a status hearing.

Lil Durk is in federal custody after prosecutors charged him with murder for hire tied to a 2022 Los Angeles shooting that killed Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, the cousin of rival rapper Quando Rondo. Authorities allege Durk helped plan and fund the attack as retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von.

He was arrested in Florida in October 2024 and extradited to California.

Judges have denied bond, citing the seriousness of the charges and concerns about flight risk. Durk has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed as he awaits trial.