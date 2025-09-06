EXCLUSIVE: Metro Boomin Hires Expert Psychologist, Exposes Flaws In Accuser’s Story

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin hired memory expert Dr. Elizabeth Loftus to challenge the credibility of his accuser in a civil sexual assault case heading to trial this fall.

Metro Boomin has enlisted renowned psychologist Dr. Elizabeth F. Loftus to testify in his defense as he prepares to face a civil sexual assault trial in Los Angeles federal court.

Dr. Loftus, a leading authority on memory science, is expected to argue that the recollections of Vanessa LeMaistre—the woman accusing the Hip-Hop producer of rape—may be unreliable due to psychological factors including trauma, therapy, and media influence.

“Based upon my review, it is my professional opinion that there are significant memory issues in the current case,” she stated.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2024, alleges that Metro Boomin drugged and sexually assaulted LeMaistre in 2016 after giving her Xanax and alcohol during a studio session in Los Angeles.

She claims she later woke up in a Beverly Hills hotel room to find him assaulting her and became pregnant as a result, ultimately terminating the pregnancy.

LeMaistre’s lawsuit also claims that lyrics from Metro Boomin’s 2017 track “Rap Saved Me” refer to the alleged incident.

Dr. Loftus highlighted discrepancies in LeMaistre’s medical records as part of her expert opinion.

She said, “I do not have any direct information that [LeMaistre] was deliberately lying, but there is one fact that raises this potential: According to information in her deposition, [LeMaistre] attempted to amend certain portions of the medical record associated with her November 2016 abortion.”

She noted that the changes related to the timing of the alleged encounter and whether abuse occurred, which LeMaistre initially denied.

“There may be other explanations for why [LeMaistre] attempted to change the records, and this might be revealed by further discovery,” Loftus added.

Dr. Loftus, a Distinguished Professor at the University of California, Irvine, has testified in more than 300 high-profile cases, including those involving Michael Jackson and the Duke lacrosse players.

Her research has significantly influenced how courts approach memory, particularly in cases involving trauma and suggestion.

Metro has denied all accusations and called the lawsuit “a pure shakedown.” If he prevails, his legal team has signaled a possible counterclaim for malicious prosecution.

After failed mediation talks in July 2025, the case is now set for trial on September 23, 2025.