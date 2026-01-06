EXCLUSIVE: Misa Hylton’s “Bad Faith” Lawsuit Against Mary J. Blige Crumbles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Misa Hylton’s lawsuit against Mary J. Blige was tossed after a New York judge slammed her for abandoning the case.

Mary J. Blige just scored a clean courtroom win after a New York judge blasted stylist Misa Hylton for walking away from her own $5 million lawsuit.

The Supreme Court of New York tossed Hylton’s complaint against Blige and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, after finding that Hylton and co-plaintiff Vado completely abandoned the case. Judge Phaedra F. Perry-Bond didn’t hold back, saying their failure to oppose Blige’s dismissal motion counted as “the abandonment of their claims.”

Hylton sued in 2025, claiming Blige sabotaged her management deal with Harlem rapper Vado by blocking his music releases and career opportunities.

The longtime friends’ falling-out made headlines across the industry, as Hylton accused the R&B legend of ruining her business reputation. But when Blige’s lawyers called the case “frivolous” and asked the court to dismiss it, Misa Hylton didn’t respond.

That silence cost them everything. The judge granted Blige’s motion to dismiss and said the plaintiffs’ inaction “constitutes the abandonment of their claims.” While Blige’s legal team also sought sanctions, the judge denied the request, but not without issuing a public warning.

Perry-Bond said she refused to “condone parties filing lawsuits claiming millions in damages based on inflammatory accusations, only to have those very same parties abandon their allegations when faced with a motion to dismiss.”

The written order added that Misa Hylton and her lawyer should take this as a formal warning, stating that it “may serve as weighty evidence” if they ever try similar “bad faith litigation tactics” in the future.

Blige’s camp left court with a full dismissal, no sanctions, and a clear message from the bench: don’t file and flee.

The lawsuit’s collapse marks the end of a year-long public feud between two women once seen as Hip-Hop’s original style sisters, now split by business and bruised egos.