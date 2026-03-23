EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj Hit With $275K Lawsuit For Stiffing Production Company

Nicki Minaj faces a $275K lawsuit from a production company claiming she never paid for work on her “Pink Friday 2” rollout.

Nicki Minaj is staring down another financial reckoning as 24/7 Productions (USA) Inc. filed a lawsuit demanding $275,149.62 for production work tied to her 2023 Jingle Ball performances and Pink Friday 2 promotional events.

The vendor claims it handled everything from travel logistics to security staffing for her Chicago and Atlanta iHeartRadio appearances and her New York promotional run, then got ghosted when it came time to pay.

The production company advanced more than $255,000 out of pocket, expecting reimbursement that never materialized.

According to the filing, those Jingle Ball shows generated roughly $650,000 in revenue, with most of that money flowing directly to Minaj’s accounts.

Yet when 24/7 Productions sent invoices totaling over $275,000, Pink Friday Productions accepted them without pushback and then simply ignored payment requests.

The company even acknowledged the debt in writing, with one message stating: “We will be able to send you the money for the radio shows as soon as it is received.”

That promise never came through. The complaint accuses Pink Friday Productions of breach of contract and names Minaj personally on unjust enrichment claims, arguing she directly benefited from services rendered without compensation.

24/7 Productions is seeking the full $275,149.62 plus interest and court costs. The company says it documented every expense meticulously, from crew staffing to lighting and audio equipment, making this a straightforward case of services rendered and payment refused.

Nicki Minaj’s legal team hasn’t publicly responded to the complaint, but the timing couldn’t be worse. This lawsuit comes as Minaj’s legal troubles continue to pile up.

She narrowly avoided losing her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion in January after a security guard won a $503,000 judgment against her, forcing her to settle at the last minute.

She’s also facing a $10 million defamation lawsuit, where she was recently dropped by her attorney due to communication breakdowns.