EXCLUSIVE: Tory Lanez Lawyer Appeals $20,000 Sanctions in Tory Lanez Deposition Case

Tory Lanez’s attorney, Crystal Morgan, is challenging $20,000 in sanctions for blocking the rapper’s deposition.

Tory Lanez’s lawyer, Crystal Morgan, filed an appeal challenging the $20,000 sanctions imposed on her and her client for blocking his deposition in the Megan Thee Stallion defamation case.

Morgan submitted a Notice of Appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on Monday (December 15) to avoid the hefty payment.

The sanctions arose from Lanez’s refusal to answer questions during a court-ordered deposition in connection with Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid held Lanez in contempt after he repeatedly refused to cooperate during the deposition process. The judge imposed a $20,000 fine on Lanez and an additional $5,000 penalty on Morgan for their noncompliance.

According to court documents, Lanez used “multiple expletives” toward Megan’s legal team and failed to answer any questions during the deposition. When warned about potential financial penalties, Lanez reportedly dismissed them, citing his millionaire status.

The deposition was part of Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit against YouTube personality Milagro Gramz. Megan alleged that Gramz used her platform to harass and discredit her after she testified against Lanez in his 2020 shooting conviction.

The defamation case concluded with mixed results for both parties. A Miami jury initially awarded Megan $75,000 on claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction.

However, a judge later dismissed the defamation count, ruling that no final judgment could be entered against Gramz on that specific charge and reduced the damages to $59,000.

The case now proceeds to the Eleventh Circuit, which will review the lower court’s decision.

The sanctions represent the latest legal development in the ongoing aftermath of the 2020 shooting case that resulted in Tory Lanez’s conviction and 10-year prison sentence.