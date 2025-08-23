EXCLUSIVE: Tyrone Blackburn Fires Back At T.D. Jakes With Class Action Threat Over Alleged Male Victims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrone Blackburn accused T.D. Jakes of enabling sexual abuse and announced plans for a class action suit by survivors of alleged misconduct.

Tyrone Blackburn says he’s preparing a class action lawsuit in federal court against T.D. Jakes, accusing the high-profile pastor of sexual abuse and trafficking involving multiple male accusers.

In a newly filed court document in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Blackburn alleges that Jakes and individuals connected to his ministry exploited vulnerable young men over several years.

The filing comes as part of Blackburn’s ongoing legal battle with Jakes, who previously sued Pastor Duane Youngblood for defamation after Youngblood publicly accused Jakes of grooming and abuse.

Blackburn’s latest filing defends himself against what he calls Jakes’ attorney Dustin Pusch’s “abusive litigation tactics” and signals a broader legal offensive.

He claims he will represent a group of male survivors in a sweeping class action case. The attorney says several men have already submitted affidavits describing sexual misconduct and grooming, including being transported across state lines in violation of the federal Mann Act.

He also names Cora Jakes, Jakes’ daughter, in the filing, alleging she engaged in manipulative behavior related to child custody and abuse.

Blackburn argues that the legal attacks against him—including bar complaints and threats of sanctions—are an effort to prevent him from representing survivors. He insists he won’t be intimidated.

The legal feud began when Jakes filed a defamation suit against Youngblood, who had accused the pastor of trying to initiate sexual contact with him during a church trip in the 1980s. Youngblood’s brother, Richard Edwin Youngblood, also alleged that Jakes made inappropriate advances.

Jakes has denied all accusations, calling them fabrications meant to extort money. His legal team claims Youngblood asked for $6 million to settle the matter privately.

They argue that Youngblood’s legal filings included fake case law and contradictions.

Blackburn represented Youngblood in that case but was removed after submitting documents filled with AI-generated errors.

Jakes’ lawyers now want Blackburn or his client to pay nearly $76,000 in legal fees for the time spent correcting those mistakes.

Blackburn admitted to using faulty AI tools but says the penalty could destroy his law practice. He asked the judge for leniency, suggesting further education as a more appropriate punishment.

Despite the sanctions hearing, Blackburn says the original defamation case has only amplified the voices of other alleged victims.

He named Richard Brandon Coleman, Jakes’ former son-in-law, as one of the accusers. Blackburn says the class action suit is moving forward despite the legal pressure from Jakes’ team.

The sanctions hearing over Blackburn’s filings occurred earlier this year, and a ruling on the $76,000 reimbursement request is still pending.