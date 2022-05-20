EXCLUSIVE: Watch T.I. And Kevin Samuels Tribute Clip Of “expediTIously”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kevin Samuels has died and now Tip “T.I.” Harris is offers an exclusive clip of an unreleased interview between the two men. Only on AllHipHop.

Tip “T.I.” Harris is set to release an unreleased tribute edition of his “expediTIously” podcast, one that is exclusively dedicated to the late Kevin Samuels.

The “expediTIously” podcast had been largely defunct up until this point, but the multi-hyphenate entertainer felt the need to release an interview with the self-proclaimed relationship guru. Samuels, who captivated audiences, who died suddenly earlier this month.

The details around his death have yet to be revealed.

However, Tip has expressed frequently his admiration for Kevin Samuels and has chided people for celebrating his death.

He said, “I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace. Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone. He got away with it. F##k ya. That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in. So, I wanna see who the f##k wanna say something [to] me while I’m still alive.”

Samuels was a controversial figure because he often gained notoriety for criticizing, or giving his honest, harsh opinion about Black women. He often gave similar views about men, but those opinions did not make him the viral sensation he was at the time of his death.

AllHipHop has exclusively obtained a clip of this new conversation, which is one that was obviously taped before Samuels’s death. However they have a frank, honest conversation, where Tip does admit that he does not agree with everything that Samuel‘s had to say.