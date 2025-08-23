EXCLUSIVE: Young Buck Slammed With $71K Child Support Demand Amid Bankruptcy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Buck’s bankruptcy case has hit a snag as a judge prepares to hear claims he owes over $71,000 in child support to Shannon Robertson.

Court filings submitted August 21 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Tennessee show Shannon Robertson, the creditor and mother of one of Young Buck’s children, is formally contesting the trustee’s final report.

She claims the rapper, born David D. Brown, still owes her $71,721.30 in unpaid support despite having received $81,471 from the bankruptcy estate.

In February 2015, a Georgia judge ordered Brown to pay $1,406.30 monthly in child support. Robertson alleges those payments stopped and the debt ballooned over the years.

She initially filed a claim in 2020 for $81,471.70. That figure was amended in 2024 to $151,786 and again in 2025 to $153,193.

Robertson is now seeking the remaining balance through the bankruptcy court. Her attorney, Wanda S. Jackson of East Point, Georgia, filed the objection ahead of a September hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Randal S. Mashburn.

This development adds to a long list of financial troubles for the 44-year-old rapper, who rose to fame as a member of 50 Cent’s G-Unit. Brown first declared bankruptcy in 2010 amid IRS tax issues and filed again in 2020.

During that period, 50 Cent publicly accused him of using bankruptcy to escape contractual obligations.

Brown’s legal history also includes a 2013 arrest in Tennessee for failing to pay child support. If the court rules in Robertson’s favor, he will be required to pay the remaining amount owed for the child’s support.

The hearing will take place in Nashville on September 9.