Famous Dex Announces Being 11 Months Sober

The often-troubled entertainer appears to be back on a happy and healthy path.

Dexter Gore Jr., better known as the rapper Famous Dex, has dealt with some personal struggles in his life. The “Pick It Up” performer has admitted to having a substance abuse issue.

News broke last September that Famous Dex went from the Los Angeles County jail into a rehabilitation facility. The stint behind bars in LA stemmed from Dexter allegedly violating a protection order in 2021.

TMZ recently caught up with Famous Dex outside Los Angeles International Airport. During the interview, the 29-year-old Chicago native revealed he has been sober for nearly a year.

“I’m not doing drugs no more. I’ve been drug-clean for eleven months. I’m happy and healthy,” stated Dex. He also added, “Keep God first and never forget where you come from… Cause we might give up, but God don’t.”

Famous Dex gained widespread recognition for mixtapes such as 2015’s Dexter’s Laboratory and 2016’s Drippy. Rich The Kid eventually signed Dexter to his Rich Forever record label.

The Dex Meets Dexter studio album dropped in 2018 via 300 Entertainment and Rich Forever Music. Diana followed in 2020. Dex also contributed to several Rich Forever compilations.

Recent reports claim Famous Dex closed on a $5.6 million contract with 300 Entertainment earlier this year. The “Japan” rhymer celebrated the apparent business deal by posting on Instagram, “God is amazing 🦶🏽🦶🏽🦶🏽🦶🏽🦶🏽🦶🏽🦶🏽 #Wavebros #300ent #richforevermusic.”