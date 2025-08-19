Fat Joe Capping About Notorious B.I.G. Collab Album Former Biz Partner Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe is being accused of exaggerating his claims about a joint album with The Notorious B.I.G. by none other than Biggie’s former business partner and close confidant, Lance “Un” Rivera, who says he never heard of such a project.

During a recent appearance on the Jada and Joe show, Fat Joe said he and Biggie had recorded between five and eight tracks together for an unreleased collaborative album before the Brooklyn rapper’s death in 1997.

Joe claimed the songs were shelved because many were aimed at Tupac Shakur during the height of the East Coast-West Coast rivalry. He said the disrespectful tone of the records made him feel they “should never see the light of day.”

But Rivera, who co-founded Undeas Entertainment with Biggie and helped launch Junior M.A.F.I.A., isn’t buying it.

“I love Fat Joe, Fat Joe is my guy,” Rivera told The Art of Dialogue. “I love the ‘Jada and Joe’ show, and now I know why they’re running with the Joe’s the King of cap. I’ma call cap. I’ma call cap without even knowing. Because I don’t know for sure, right? If there was a real legitimate album, I would have heard about that.”

Rivera explained that Biggie’s recording habits didn’t lend themselves to full-length collaborations without people in his inner circle being aware.

“I wouldn’t have heard about them doing songs together, because in Daddy’s House, if B.I.G.’s going to studio, you could get a verse or you might not get a verse, depending on his mood and how much money you had in your pocket,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? Because he was a, ‘how much weed you got on you’ type, you know what I’m saying? But I call cap on Fat Joe. Show me the receipts.”

Fat Joe has not responded publicly to Rivera’s comments.

In previous interviews, Joe said some of the tracks may have been destroyed after the deaths of Biggie and Tupac, citing the aggressive content.

The Notorious B.I.G. was killed in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, just weeks before the release of his Life After Death album.