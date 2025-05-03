Fat Joe Reveals His Mother Died, Delivers Powerful Tribute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe honored his late mother, Marie Delcarmen Cartagena, with a touching tribute that remembered her sacrifices and the love she gave to her family and community.

Fat Joe revealed the death of his mother in a heartfelt message posted to social media on Saturday (May 3), honoring her selflessness and the deep impact she had on his life and career.

The Bronx-born rapper shared the news in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “This a real one, rest in peace to the woman who brought me in this world. She didnt have much but she gave us everything.” He did not disclose the cause of death.

He described his mother, Marie Delcarmen Cartagena, as a woman with “a heart of gold” who remained in the same housing projects for years, despite his financial success.

“She refused to move out the projects many years even though i had money. She loved her community she loved her people,” he wrote.

Known affectionately as “Ms. Ruby” and “the Terror Squad Queen,” she was a maternal figure to her family and the entire Hip-Hop crew.

“She was sooooooo proud of us meaning everyone in the crew. She asked about Remy, khaled, rich, Terrell everyday,” Fat Joe added.

Her generosity was well-known in the neighborhood. She worked three jobs to support her family and kept the door to their apartment open so anyone needing a meal could come in and eat.

Fat Joe has often credited his upbringing—and his mother’s example of compassion and grit—as key to his success. In his tribute, he also expressed gratitude for his time with her.

“I have to give thank’s to the father my God for letting me have her in my life this long,” he wrote.

He suggested her passing was tied to heartbreak, saying, “truth is she died of a broken heart 60 years with a man and he recently just died my dad wanted her with him.”

That man was Ernesto Delgado, Fat Joe’s father, who died on February 12, 2025, at age 89.

Delgado was remembered by his son as a guiding force who taught him the value of family and how to be a present father. Fat Joe paid tribute to him earlier this year, calling him a legend and a major influence on his life.

Fat Joe ended his message with a promise: “Mommy till i see you again you were my world, my heart my everything I’ll continue to make you proud.”

His post was met with a wave of support as condolences poured into his social media from across the Hip-Hop community and beyond.