Fetty Wap Says 50 Cent Supported Him In Prison As The Industry Left Him Behind

Fetty Wap reveals 50 Cent provided financial and mental support throughout his prison sentence while most people abandoned him.

Fetty Wap opened up about how 50 Cent became his biggest supporter during his four-year prison sentence, revealing the rapper’s unwavering loyalty after his release on January 8, 2026.

In his first interview since walking free from federal custody, the “Trap Queen” rapper detailed how most of the music industry turned their backs on him while he served time for drug trafficking charges, but 50 Cent stepped up in ways that surprised him.

“50 did a lot for me,” Fetty Wap said during his appearance on The Breakfast Club. “From day one, he reached out like ‘Yo, whatever you need, just holler at me.’ And I’m like ‘All right, all right,’ and then it was like ‘Where this money going?’ I’m like ‘What?’ I ain’t used to that.”

The New Jersey artist explained that he was accustomed to providing financial support to others, making 50 Cent’s generosity even more meaningful during his darkest period.

“I’m used to it always being the other way around,” Fetty Wap continued. “So it was nothing. Whatever I needed, he was right there. He answered the phone, he didn’t shy off, all the way down to the time I’m about to come home asking ‘How you getting home?'”

Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison in May 2023 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation that moved over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

The rapper was initially arrested at Citi Field in October 2021, just before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival, where FBI agents took him into custody on federal drug trafficking charges.

While behind bars, Fetty Wap said 50 Cent provided both financial assistance and mental support, becoming a consistent presence when others disappeared from his life.

“As far as financial and mental help, he was probably there the biggest,” Fetty Wap revealed, adding that 50 Cent also offered business advice for his return to the music industry.

The G-Unit founder’s advice was characteristically blunt, according to Fetty Wap: “‘Ayo, stop f###### up. You should’ve never stopped making music. You should’ve kept going hard.’ That’s 50. 50 gon’ say what he want to say. He ain’t got no filter.”

Fetty Wap also credited Coi Leray and Chief Keef for showing support during his incarceration, but emphasized that 50 Cent’s assistance went beyond what he expected from anyone in the industry.

During his time behind bars, Fetty Wap said he learned valuable lessons about loyalty and discovered who truly supported him when he needed it most.

“When you behind that wall, everybody show you who they are,” he explained. “You want their time now and if they don’t feel like doing it, it’s done.”

The rapper served his sentence at FCI Sandstone in Minnesota and was transferred to home confinement in Philadelphia, where he will remain under federal supervision until November 8, 2026.