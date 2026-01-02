Fivio Foreign Entering $10K Rehab Program To Get 2026 Straight

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Fivio Foreign spent 2026 planning rehab after a 2025 gun case left him jailed, on probation and determined to fix mistakes before violating supervision.

Fivio Foreign wants to make sure 2026 goes better than his disastrous 2025.

The Brooklyn rapper announced he’s dropping $10,000 on a rehab program after spending most of last year locked up for pulling a gun on a woman. The “Big Drip” artist posted an Instagram video on Wednesday introducing his “wife” and their baby son while explaining his decision to get professional help.

He said his family, team and even his probation officer pushed him to seek treatment.

“New yr better me.. See Yall in 2026,” Fivio Foreign wrote in the caption. Fivio’s 2025 was basically a write-off after he got arrested on January 18 on serious charges.

The whole mess started New Year’s Eve 2024 when he got into it with a woman over a parking spot in Edgewater, New Jersey. Police said he pulled a gun on her and made threats.

He got hit with five charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats and aggravated assault. Fivio sat in jail for 196 days – more than half the year- before his lawyers worked out a plea deal.

In May, he pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats. The deal allowed him to drop the weapons charges in exchange for a guilty plea.

He was released in August after serving time and three years of probation.

Now he’s trying to turn things around. In his Instagram announcement, Fivio admitted he made “dumb mistakes” and said the rehab costs $10,000 for one or two weeks. He said he doesn’t want to lose his “beautiful lifestyle” and needs to think about his family.

This isn’t Fivio’s first run-in with the law. He’s had various legal issues over the years, but 2025 was definitely his worst stretch. The terroristic threats case kept him locked up during what should have been prime time for his music career.

The rehab announcement shows he’s taking his probation seriously. With three years of supervision ahead of him, staying out of trouble is crucial.

One violation could send him back to jail for a long time.