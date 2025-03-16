Flau’jae Johnson Scores Big For Families Struggling With Debt Across Louisiana

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flau’jae Johnson partnered in a bold initiative aimed at improving economic wellness across Louisiana communities.

Flau’jae Johnson just scored big for Louisiana families by teaming up with Experian to help eliminate $5 million worth of consumer debt.

The junior guard from LSU women’s basketball isn’t just dribbling up the court—she’s dribbling toward financial literacy and tackling debt head-on.

“It’s hard to create a winning financial game plan when you are blocked by debt,” said Flau’jae Johnson, LSU guard. “I am excited to partner with Experian to empower families in the state and across the country so they can become financial champions of their future.”

Experian, the financial services giant, announced it will clear the consumer debt of 5,000 Louisiana households, totaling a hefty $5 million.

And the stakes are getting higher: for every win LSU clinches in the upcoming college basketball tournament, Experian will add another $100,000 to the debt relief pot, maxing out at an additional half-million dollars.

To execute this ambitious plan, Experian enlisted the expertise of ForgiveCo, a Public Benefit Corporation specializing in managing and canceling consumer debts.

The initiative targets Louisiana specifically, a state identified by the U.S. Census Bureau as having one of the nation’s highest poverty rates, making the program incredibly impactful.

Alongside the debt cancellation, Experian offers the beneficiaries a complimentary one-year premium membership.

The membership includes full access to their Experian credit reports, FICO Scores, and credit monitoring across three bureaus. Beneficiaries will also gain access to CreditLock and assistance with subscription cancellations and bill negotiations to save money.

Dacy Yee, president of Experian Consumer Services, emphasized the importance of addressing overwhelming debt, noting that Experian’s resources are designed to help consumers navigate harsh economic conditions.

Yee expressed optimism for the initiative’s potential impact, stating, “We hope this debt relief and access to Experian tools will help beneficiaries in Louisiana move towards a healthier financial future.”

With March Madness approaching, Louisiana’s basketball enthusiasts have more reason than ever to root passionately for LSU.

Every basket Johnson sinks could translate into tangible financial relief for thousands of families across the state, linking the excitement on the court directly to economic hope in Louisiana communities.