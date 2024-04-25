Flavor Flav Comes To Jelly Roll’s Rescue Following Online Fat Shaming

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jelly Roll recently removed himself from social media after dealing with fat shaming. Hip-Hop legend Flavor Flav showed support for Jelly Roll against the haters.

“Y’all gone and bullied one of THE NICEST people off social media,” Flav tweeted. “So I [felt] the need to [stand up] for my man Jelly Roll. That man does so much for people and communities through his music and activism. Luv me some @JellyRoll615 and Bunnie.”

Flavor Flav also posted a video response, saying, “How dare y’all try and judge my man about his weight and his character. Let me tell you something. This man is winning awards for his music. This man’s music has been giving a lot of people hope that’s stranded in the streets.”

Y'all gone and bullied one of THE NICEST people off social media ,,, so I felts the need to standup for my man JellyRoll. That man does so much for people and communities through his music and activism ,,, Luv me some @JellyRoll615 and Bunnie pic.twitter.com/IKHL1uYvA7 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) April 24, 2024 Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, spoke about the Whitsitt Chapel album creator's decision to leave the internet. Bunnie XO addressed her spouse being cyberbullied on an episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f###### weight, and that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby,” Bunnie XO said in the clip. “My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him. he internet can say whatever the f### they want about you and they say, ‘You’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No, the f### we’re not.”