Former Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Readies New Label, New Artists & 400 New Songs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

G. Dep s about to run a major play if all goes according to plan.

Former Bad Boy Records artist G. Dep has quietly launched Black Market Group Recordings. Dep, known for hits like “Special Delivery” and “Let’s Get It,” has been plotting his return to the music industry after a long hiatus.

G. Dep, who reunited with Bad Boy boss Diddy before his recent arrest and incarceration, reflected on how much the music game has changed.

“It’s different as far as how the music is being serviced, but it’s still the same artistry,” he noted. He said there’s a need for consistency and a deeper focus on the business side of music, despite the changes digitally.

Black Market Group Recordings was initially conceived as a way for G. Dep to release his own music while incarcerated.

“We started a label when I was incarcerated,” the Harlem native explained. “That’s what I’m basing all the music on now, and we’re in the middle of getting some distribution for it.”

G. Dep is now expanding by working with new talent like Young Stan X. G. Dep admitted he wouldn’t do his artists like the moguls of the past. “I wouldn’t try to lock nobody in right now,” he said.

Through Black Market Group Recordings, G. Dep hopes to breed creative artists and give them some measure of freedom.

As for those 400 songs, he says he doesn’t know the exact number of songs he wrote in prison but said it was an arbitrary number for “a lot of songs.”

Check out the interview below.