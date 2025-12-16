Funk Master Flex’s First Day Disaster: DaBaby Mix-Up Creates Hot 97 Chaos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Funk Master Flex’s debut morning show turned chaotic when he confused DaBaby with Birdman while discussing Kimora Lee Simmons.

Funk Master Flex turned his debut morning show into a public relations nightmare when he accidentally said “DaBaby” instead of “Baby” while discussing Kimora Lee Simmons’ past relationships.

The veteran DJ took over Hot 97’s morning slot on Monday after the station canceled “Ebro in the Morning” on December 12.

But his first day went sideways when he called Kimora Lee Simmons a “bird” and claimed she had a sexual relationship with DaBaby. Flex later clarified he meant Birdman, the Cash Money Records CEO also known as “Baby.”

Kimora was previously rumored to have dated the New Orleans mogul. DaBaby quickly denied Flex’s claims in a video response.

“That s### is 1000% false. That s### aint true,” the Charlotte rapper said. “I don’t know what the hell you got going on or what made you feel comfortable enough throwing my name out there so loosely like that. I’m looking forward to you cleaning that up Flex.”

Kimora also shot down the allegations on social media, saying she never met DaBaby and calling Flex “corny.”

Flex posted an Instagram clarification admitting his mistake. The mix-up happened during Flex’s commentary on the explosive feud between Kimora and her ex-husband Russell Simmons.

The Russell-Kimora drama started after she told People magazine she’s “pretty much the primary parent” and called men “weird.” Russell fired back, claiming Kimora threatened to cut off his access to their daughters if he sued her for millions in Celsius Energy Drink shares.

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years. I was ur best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock,” Russell wrote. “I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since.”

Russell and Kimora’s legal battle involves nearly 4 million Celsius shares worth millions. Russell sued Kimora in 2021, alleging that she used shares he owned to pay for her ex-husband, Tim Leissner, to post bond after his conviction for money laundering related to the 1MDB scandal. The case goes to trial in January 2026.

Kimora clapped back with a vicious comment, claiming Russell Simmons was hiding out in Bali and that he should come back to the United States to “face his accusers.”

Funk Master Flex’s overshadowed what should have been a smooth transition for Hot 97.